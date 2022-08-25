PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former manager says Lionel Messi flourishing under Christophe Galtier; AS Roma battling Juventus for Leandro Paredes, and more - August 24, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been very quick off the blocks this summer. New manager Christophe Galtier has enjoyed a blistering start to his tenure, winning all his four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, former Parisians manager Vahid Hililhodzic is pleased by Galtier’s use of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, AS Roma are battling Juventus for Leandro Paredes. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 24, 2022:

Lionel Messi flourishing under Christophe Galtier at PSG, says Vahid Hililhodzic

Lionel Messi has been in blistering form of late.

Vahid Hililhodzic believes Christophe Galtier has managed to get the best out of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean endured a difficult debut season after joining PSG last summer. However, the arrival of the French manager this summer has helped the 35-year-old register a fabulous start to his second campaign.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Hililhodzic said that Messi has adjusted his game with the Parisians to complement Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

“Neymar plays higher and asks for balls in the depth that Messi gives him. The Argentinian makes a recital in number 10, in the simple game and in the intervals. I also find him smarter. He carries the ball less than at Barca. Messi is a school of football,” said Hililhodzic.

He added:

"In this position, he is more in this thinking to help Neymar and Mbappe than to score and think about the Ballon d’Or. This is the new thing I saw tonight (yesterday).”

Hililhodzic admitted that Galtier’s tactics are not flawless, pointing out some shortcomings. However, he added that if the squad manages to work as a team, they can achieve their targets this season.

“His first line is sometimes too far away, and his corridors too wide. He must close more quickly on the ball side to block the opponent and thus avoid creating as many chances. The squad is by far the best in the world. Afterward, it is also a question of social relations between the players,” Halilhodzic said.

He continued:

"They must be brought together in a common project so that everyone puts their ego aside and remains at this level and in this collective spirit. If so, I don’t see a team capable of preventing him from realising his dream. A lot can happen between now and April-May. But he is off to a great season.”

Lionel Messi has registered four goals from as many games across competitions so far this season.

AS Roma battling Juventus for Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is not short of suitors this summer.

AS Roma are locked in battle with Juventus for the signature of Leandro Paredes, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean midfielder is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, and PSG are willing to let him leave. The Bianconeri are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and are plotting to take him to Turin before the end of the summer.

AS Roma are locked in battle with Juventus for the signature of Leandro Paredes.

However, the Old Lady will face competition from Roma, who also have their eyes on Paredes.

Juventus’ inability to complete a move for the Argentinean so far could open the door for his return to Rome. Paredes’ contract with the Parisians runs till 2024. Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eager to add a midfielder to his roster after an injury to Georginio Wijnaldum.

Ander Herrera set to rejoin Athletic Bilbao

Ander Herrera will return to Athletic Bilbao this summer.

Ander Herrera is all set to rejoin Athletic Bilbao next summer, according to Marca via PSG Talk.

The 33-year-old is under contract with PSG till 2024, but the Parisians are likely to terminate his contract this summer. That will allow the Spaniard to return to his alma mater as a free agent.

Ander Herrera is set to be released by PSG, with two years left on his contract.



The Spaniard will then sign for Athletic Bilbao on a free transfer.



The Spaniard will then sign for Athletic Bilbao on a free transfer.

Herrera is not part of Galtier’s plans at the Parc des Princes, with new sporting director Luis Campos overseeing a midfield revamp. The Spaniard is set to sign a two-year deal with Bilbao, with an option for an extension.

