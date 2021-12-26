PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former Parisians star opens up on Lionel Messi's form; club preparing contract extension offer for star defender, and more - 25 December 2021

PSG are determined to wrestle back the Ligue 1 title from Lille this season. The Parisians have opened up a huge 13-point lead atop the league table after 19 games.

Meanwhile, a former PSG star has offered his views on Lionel Messi's first few months at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians are preparing to extend their captain Marquinhos' contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25th December 2021.

Jerome Rothen opens up on Lionel Messi's form at PSG

Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi has not lived up to expectations since arriving at PSG.

Former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi has not lived up to expectations since arriving in Ligue 1 this summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured a rather mixed start to his career at PSG.

The Argentinean has scored just one goal in 11 league appearances for the Parisians thus far. The 34-year-old, though, has been outstanding in the Champions League, scoring five times in as many games. Messi helped PSG qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, where his team will face Real Madrid next.

Rothen observed that Messi is expected to be a lot more decisive.

Roy Nemer



Copa America winner with Argentina

Copa America Best Player

Copa America Top Scorer

Copa America Top Assists

Ballon d'Or, record 7 times

Copa del Rey winner with FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi plays his last match in 2021 today. His year:

Copa America winner with Argentina

Copa America Best Player

Copa America Top Scorer

Copa America Top Assists

Ballon d'Or, record 7 times

Copa del Rey winner with FC Barcelona

La Liga Pichichi

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, the former PSG star said that the 34-year-old Messi might need a little more time to adapt.

"Yes, he (Lionel Messi) has (had) four complicated first months; after that, he didn’t play much either. In Ligue 1, it’s only 11 matches, so it’s almost half of the first-leg matches. Nevertheless, yes, there is a disappointment in Ligue 1 because we expected Messi to be much more decisive,” said Rothen.

"But when your name is Lionel Messi, you expect better and especially in terms of goals in Ligue 1. You have to be patient, and it also shows that there is a time to adapt, even when your name is Leo Messi and that you are the best player in the world of football or even of all generations. However, the adaptation can be more or less complicated and long," continued Rothen.

Parisians preparing contract extension offer for Marquinhos

PSG are preparing a new contract for Marquinhos.

PSG are preparing a new contract for captain Marquinhos, according to Todo Fichajes. The Brazilian has two-and-a-half more years left in his current contract. However, the Parisians are keen to extend his stay further to ward off potential suitors.

PSGINT



🏟️ 343 Appearances

⚽ 34 Goals

🎯9 Asssits

🏆 25 Trophies



Marquinhos 🇧🇷 PSG Career:

🏟️ 343 Appearances

⚽ 34 Goals

🎯9 Asssits

🏆 25 Trophies

Already a Club LEGEND 🔴🔵

Marquinhos has already been presented with a contract extension offer, but PSG are looking to vastly improve the proposal. The Parisians want to keep him at the Parc des Princes for as long as possible.

PSG turn down swap offer from Juventus for Mauro Icardi

PSG have turned down a swap offer from Juventus for Mauro Icardi.

PSG have turned down a swap offer from Juventus for Mauro Icardi, according to PSG Talk via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri have offered Arthur Melo in return for Icardi. However, the Parisians are not enticed by the proposal.

PSG are willing to let Icardi leave, but are not interested in Arthur. The Parisians are even ready to accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

