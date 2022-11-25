PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Kylian Mbappe on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar; Parisians remain in race for Brazilian prodigy, and more - November 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to revamp their squad in the winter. Manager Christophe Galtier has overseen a superb run since taking charge in Paris this summer but might need reinforcements to land the elusive UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has advised Kylian Mbappe on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. Elsewhere, reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Parisians remain in the race to sign a Brazilian prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 25, 2022:

Dani Alves advises Kylian Mbappe on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar

Kylian Mbappe has been in a rich vein of form recently.

Dani Alves reckonsKylian Mbappe can hit a higher level if he accepts that Lionel Messi and Neymar are better than him.

The PSG attacking trio have been on a roll this season, taking the club atop the Ligue 1 standings. Mbappe has had to share the spotlight with the Argentinean and the Brazilian, who have both been outstanding.

Speaking to The Guardian, Alves said that he has already spoken to the Frenchman about playing alongside Messi and Neymar.

"PSG has the best trio of attackers seen for a long time. Kylian needs to understand – and I have told him this – who’s alongside him. He is a phenomenal player, but he hasn’t seen who is there, and they’re a little more phenomenal than him," said Alves.

Alves went on to wax lyrical about the South American duo.

"The creative power Messi and Neymar have, no one in football has. They see things that no one, no one, no one, no one, no one sees. Since I have played football, I’ve not seen anyone with that. We are talking about the two great geniuses of football. He has to be intelligent to allow them to bring out all the talent he has inside him, the things he does so well," said Alves.

The Parisians trident are in Qatar right now, representing their respective nations at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG remain in race for Endrick

PSG are still in the race to sign Palmeiras wunderkind Endrick, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian prodigy is one of the most sought-after names in world football right now. The Parisians are among a host of clubs hot on his heels.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that despite failing with their opening offer, the French giants remain in the race for the 16-year-old.

"My understanding is that it is the same three clubs in the race – Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. All of them are still in the race, and PSG are the only club to have made an official proposal a few days ago, but from what I am told, there is still no agreement with Palmeiras," wrote Romano.

He added:

"The clubs will also need to find an agreement with the player and his family, not just his club. PSG are still there, Chelsea are absolutely still there, and Real Madrid have an excellent relationship with his agents. Let’s see what happens.”

The Ligue 1 giants have altered their transfer strategy under new sporting director Luis Campos and are now targeting younger players.

Parisians accelerate efforts to sign Pierre Kalulu

Pierre Kalulu has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have accelerated their efforts to sign Pierre Kalulu, according to Tutto Sport via Sempre Milan.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to reinforce their backline next year and had previously identified Milan Skriniar as their preferred target. However, the Slovakian looks set to sign a new deal with Inter Milan, forcing the Parisians to explore alternate options.

Kalulu has emerged as an alternative to Skriniar, thanks to his stellar performances with AC Milan. The Ligue 1 champions are pushing to sign the Frenchman, but the 22-year-old is not interested in leaving the San Siro. Moreover, Kalulu recently signed a new deal till 2027, so prising him away could be an expensive proposition.

