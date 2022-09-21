PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player gives verdict on Lionel Messi's World Cup chances; Parisians to initiate contract talks with Sergio Ramos in 2023, and more - September 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are firmly in the driving seat in the Ligue 1 title race. New manager Christophe Galtier has taken his team to the top of the table after eight games, with seven wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, former France international Marcel Desailly has opened up on Lionel Messi’s chances of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to initiate contract talks with Sergio Ramos in 2023.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 21, 2022:

Marcel Desailly gives verdict on Lionel Messi's World Cup chances

Lionel Messi will have one eye on the FIFA World Cup.

Marcel Desailly reckons Lionel Messi might not help guide Argentina to a World Cup triumph later this year.

The PSG superstar has been in breathtaking form this campaign, after a rather subdued 2021-22 season. The 35-year-old joined the Parisians last summer after the end of his Barcelona contract and initially struggled to find his feet in France.

However, Messi has broken his shackles this season and is running the show for the Ligue 1 giants. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s blistering performances have added wings to La Albiceleste’s hopes of earning salvation at the premier sporting event in Qatar.

Speaking to L’Equipe, as cited by PSG Talk, Desailly acknowledged Messi’s qualities. However, the Frenchman pointed out that the World Cup is a different ball game and demands continuity in performance.

“Messi remains an exceptional player, but he never made a World Cup like Maradona in 1986. He is able to defy the elements if the opponent gives him space because he is a ‘killer’. But in a World Cup, there are no coincidences. You need continuity in performance, and I don’t believe that one individual can still hold a team and make the difference in an entire tournament,” said Desailly.

Desailly also raised doubts about the ability of Messi’s teammates to rise to the occasion at the World Cup.

“It was already complicated, but from my generation, it was no longer possible. And I don’t think the players around Messi can raise their level. In such a context, there is a decompression. When you have players who are not top flight, they lose their abilities over the matches,” said Desailly.

Messi has appeared 11 times for the Parisians across competitions this season and has six goals and eight assists.

PSG to initiate contract talks with Sergio Ramos in 2023

Sergio Ramos has been rock-solid at the back this season.

PSG will initiate contract talks with Sergio Ramos next year, according to Mundo Deportivo via PSG Talk. The Spanish defender has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season at the Parc des Princes after an injury-ravaged debut campaign. Ramos has steadily become one of the most reliable defenders in the league.

The 35-year-old has appeared 11 times across competitions so far and has also racked up a goal. Ramos has averaged 1.4 interceptions per game so far and seems to have shed his fitness issues too.

The Parisians are pleased with his efforts and are willing to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The player is in the final year of his contract, but the Parisians will only begin negotiations for an extension in 2023.

Chelsea need to move mountains to secure Luis Campos, says Ben Jacobs

Chelsea will need to do something incredible to secure the services of Luis Campos, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The PSG sporting director is a man in demand and is wanted at Stamford Bridge. The Blues failed in their efforts to sign Christoph Freund from RB Salzburg and have now turned their attention to Campos.

However, writing on social media, Jacobs said that the Parisians will not allow Campos to leave.

“PSG maintain Campos is going nowhere. It’d take something pretty incredible because he’d have to leave and, from Chelsea’s perspective, if sporting director, drop all other commitments. No chance of him advising since PSG won’t allow that, & he wouldn’t leave them just to do that,” wrote Jacobs.

Campos has brought in quite a few new faces to Paris this summer and is likely to have a busy January as well.

