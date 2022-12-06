PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player outlines reason for Lionel Messi form; Bukayo Saka praises Kylian Mbappe, and more - December 5, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop the Ligue 1 standings after 15 games. Christophe Galtier’s wards have won 13 and drawn two of their league games.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has outlined the reason for Lionel Messi’s brilliant form this season. Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on Parisians star Kylian Mbappe ahead of England's blockbuster 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 5, 2022:

Steve Nicol outlines reason for Lionel Messi form

Lionel Messi has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Steve Nicole reckons Lionel Messi’s incredible quick feet has helped him stay in impeccable form despite being 35. The Argentinean has enjoyed a fruitful run with club and country recently. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has come good for PSG this season after struggling last time.

Messi has amassed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games for the Parisians across competitions this campaign. The 35-year-old has also been outstanding for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup too, registering three goals and an assist.

Speaking on ESPN FC, as cited by PSG Talk, Nicol said that Messi has managed to sustain his abilities on the ball despite his age when reflexes and physical prowess dwindles.

“He’s got incredibly quick feet, and when you get older, the timing and the strength, and everything starts going, and you kind of lose tha;t he doesn’t seem as though he’s lost that all. So to be 35 and still have such quick feet is pretty amazing,” said Nicol.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer On this day last year, Lionel Messi, record 7 Ballon d'Ors. On this day last year, Lionel Messi, record 7 Ballon d'Ors. https://t.co/iNW0WstdlA

Fellow pundit Frank Leboeuf also shed light on Messi’s consistency over the years. Leboeuf said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s ability to hold on to his pace has been the key to his success.

“The pace that you bring into your football, and you can keep all over the ages, it’s very important. We see Luis Suarez out of it. Ronaldo is becoming difficult. Messi is the only one who is able to keep that pace and change it and make the game being so effective,” said Leboeuf.

Messi's Argentina face Netherlands next in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (December 9).

Bukayo Saka praises Kylian Mbappe

Bukayo Saka has been impressive for Arsenal this season.

Bukayo Saka has refused to entertain comparisons with Kylian Mbappe. The English forward has been pivotal for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering three goals. His steady rise has seen him getting compared with the PSG forward, who has been equally impressive .

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Bukayo Saka when asked if he could be the breakout star of this World Cup like Mbappe in 2018:



“Thank you for the compliment but no. There's only one Mbappe but at the same time there's only one me. I just want to be myself and help my team in the best way I can.” [BBC] 🗣️| Bukayo Saka when asked if he could be the breakout star of this World Cup like Mbappe in 2018: “Thank you for the compliment but no. There's only one Mbappe but at the same time there's only one me. I just want to be myself and help my team in the best way I can.” [BBC]

Speaking to the press ahead of the France game, Saka brushed away those comparisons, insisting that there's only one Mbappe.

“Thank you for the compliment, but no (there is no comparison with Kylian Mbappe). There's only one Kylian Mbappe. At the same time, there's only one me. I want to be myself and help the team in the best way I can,” said Saka.

The Englishman went on to speak highly of Mbappe, terming him as one of the best in the world.

“For me, he's one of the best players in the world. He's up there. Of course we know the quality he has, and as a team we have to prepare to try and stop him. France have a lot of other quality players, and we need to be aware of that,” said Saka.

The PSG superstar has scored five goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will look to add to that against England in the last eight on Saturday (December 10).

Richarlison good enough for PSG, says Marcel Brands

Richarlison has enjoyed a brilliant run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSV Eindhoven director of football Marcel Brands reckons Richarlison is good enough to play for PSG and Bayern Munich.

The Brazil forward moved to Tottenham Hotspur this summer but has endured a difficult stay in London so far. However, he has come into his own at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice.

Speaking to NOS, Brands said that Richarlison has all the qualities required to become a top striker.

“He has everything to be a top striker. He has become a man as a young player. He was already physically strong but has become much stronger, and his will to score has developed even further. He could be playing at Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich as early as tomorrow,” said Brands.

Richarlison has appeared 15 times for Spurs across competitions this season, recording two goals and three assists.

