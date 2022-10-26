PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player outlines reasons for Lionel Messi form; Parisians eyeing Villarreal defender, and more - October 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier’s men are leading Group H after four games, ahead of Benfica on goal difference.

Meanwhile, former Parisians midfielder Javier Pastore has outlined the reasons for Lionel Messi's superb form this season. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in a Villarreal defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 25, 2022:

Javier Pastore outlines reasons for Lionel Messi form

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a brilliant start to the current campaign

Javier Pastore reckons Lionel Messi has found his place at PSG this season. The Argentinean has been on fire this campaign and has been pulling the strings for the Ligue 1 champions. The French giants are unbeaten across competitions, with the 35-year-old playing a starring role.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by PSG talk, Pastore said that he has always been confident that Messi would thrive in Paris.

“I watch all his matches, and it’s impressive to see the level he’s been playing with since the start of the season. He’s another player. I was sure it was going to be like this. I think he has found his place on the pitch and the connection with the whole team,” said Pastore.

Pastore added that Messi was not at his physical best last season.

“He was not at 100% physically last year, whereas this season, we can see him very well. He knew he had to do a lot more. Now, we see him physically and mentally, he is ready to make big matches. His positioning has evolved as well. He is a playmaker and more the player who will complete the actions. He places himself more to make the team play and to score the others,” said Pastore.

He continued:

“We see it on the right, on the left, chaining the one-two. He needed to change his game; he understood that because he is a very intelligent player. Now, he can make the difference anywhere on the pitch.”

Messi has scored nine goals and set up ten more in 15 games across competitions for the Parisians.

PSG eyeing Pau Torres

Pau Torres has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Villarreal's Pau Torres, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add more steel to their defence next year and have drawn up a two-man shortlist.

One of the players on their agenda is Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, who has been a target since this summer. However, sporting director Luis Campos has now included Torres in his plans and could move for both players this January.

The Spaniard has registered 147 appearances for Villarreal and has 11 goals The 25-year-old has a €50 million release clause in his contract and could be a fabulous addition to the Parisians squad.

Parisians interested in Pierre Calulu

Pierre Kalulu is wanted at Paris.

PSG are interested in Pierre Kalulu, according to Le10Sport via Cult of Calcio. The Frenchman has been very impressive since joining AC Milan from Lyon in 2020. The 22-year-old can operate as a centre-back as well as in a right-back, making him an enticing option for the French giants. Kalulu has appeared 15 times for the Rossoneri this season but earns just €400,000 per year.

The Serie A giants are working to hand him a raise, but the Parisians are planning to prise him away. The Ligue 1 champions are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements and have their eyes on Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar. However, if a move fails to materialise, they could turn to Kalulu. Interestingly, the report also adds that there’s a possibility that PSG could dive for both players.

