PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player praises Lionel Messi; Parisians remain in race for Inter Milan defender, more - December 13, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to bolster their squad in January to aid in their quest for the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier's wards have reached the knockouts, where they will face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 in February.

Meanwhile, Argentina legend Javier Zanetti has praised Lionel Messi's leadership at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Parisians are still in the race for an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 13, 2022.

Javier Zanetti praises Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has eyes on the top prize in Qatar.

Javier Zanetti has spoken highly of Lionel Messi for his leadership qualities with the Argentina national team. The PSG superstar has guided his team to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Croatia standing between him and a place in the final.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a brilliant time in Qatar so far, registering four goals and two assists in five games. He's the heartbeat of the Argentina team, the one that makes the whole unit tick.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Zanetti said Messi deserves the recent good run with the national team.

"Messi has always given great things to the Argentine fans since he started playing. He is our captain, our leader, our benchmark. He deserves everything he is experiencing,” said Zanetti.

He added:

“Argentina has a great personality; they believe in what they are doing. It is a job that went from minor to major and today, they are a few days away from a great semifinal against Croatia, which can lead them to make history.”

Messi has enjoyed a superb season with the Parisians so far, registering 12 goals and 14 assists from 19 appearances across competitions. He's also on fire at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bagging four goals and two assists.

PSG remain in race for Milan Skriniar, says Fabrizio Romano

Milan Skriniar has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are still the favourites to sign Milan Skriniar, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Slovakian defender is a man in demand after a series of assured performances for Inter Milan. The Parisians are in the market for a new defender and have been hot on the heels of Skriniar for a while.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and the French giants are hoping to pick him up on a Bosman move next summer. In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano said that the Nerazzurri are desperate to keep Skriniar at the club.

"Despite what you may have read elsewhere, Milan Skriniar is not in negotiations to join Newcastle as of now. Chelsea were considering him last summer, PSG have always been leading the race, but Inter are still pushing to extend his contract. A new deal and the captain’s armband have been offered – it’s now up to Skriniar; he has to decide,” wrote Romano.

Skriniar has appeared 21 times for Inter across competitions this season.

Ronaldo Nazario impressed with Kylian Mbappe at World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is gearing up to face Morocco.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario is impressed with Kylian Mbappe's performances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old has been on fire in Qatar so far, amassing five goals and two assists in five games. His efforts have helped Les Bleus reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Speaking at a press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ronaldo said that Mbappe reminds him of himself.

“I can talk about how fast he is, how good he is and he reminded me of when I played. He knows how to use his ability, how to go faster than the other players and use that ability to assist or score. I think France are the favourite team now to win the World Cup. I said that before the World Cup starts and, for me, Mbappe is going to be the best player at this World Cup," said Ronaldo.

The Frenchman has 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances for PSG across competitions this season.

