PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player praises Lionel Messi's adaptation in Paris; Luis Campos explains Ousmane Dembele decision, and more - September 17, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 18). New manager Christophe Galtier will look to extend his unbeaten run across competitions.

Meanwhile, former Parisians midfielder Ludovic Giuly has praised Lionel Messi for adapting well to life in Paris. Elsewhere, club sporting director Luis Campos has explained the decision not to sign Ousmane Dembele.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 17, 2022:

Ludovic Giuly praises Lionel Messi's adaptation in PSG

Lionel Messi has adjusted well to life in Paris.

Ludovic Giuly has praised Lionel Messi’s adaptation in Paris. The Argentinean joined PSG last summer and endured a underwhelming debut season with the club. However, the 35-year-old has rediscover his form in the current campaign.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as relayed by PSG Talk, Guily said that Messi needed time to adjust to the change in his life.

“I always knew it would be complicated for him last season. When you were the king of the world in a club, and you arrive overnight in a new country and in another championship; it is never easy, even if you are the best player in the world,” said Giuly.

He added:

“It takes time to absorb the change, and we saw that his first year was complicated. But I was convinced that his second season would be good because the great players always question themselves; that’s what he did.”

Guily added that Messi has changed, but his quality and ability to influence games has remained the same.

“Certainly, he is no longer the same, but the quality is still present. There remains ‘Leo’, the one who can change a match. His intelligence today is to be able to be decisive otherwise. As he is a little less on the finish, he is now on the last pass. He shows everyone that you can still evolve and change the way you play, even at 35. He is a good example for all players, young and old,” said Giuly.

Messi has five goals and eight assists from ten games across competitions this season so far.

Luis Campos explains Ousmane Dembele decision

Ousmane Dembele extended his stay at the Camp Nou this summer.

Luis Campos has revealed that PSG didn’t move for Ousmane Dembele, as they are already well stocked in the position. The French forward was heavily linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this summer but ended up signing a new deal with Barcelona.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as cited by PSG Talk, Campos said that a move was not feasible despite the fact that he admires Dembele.

“I like Dembélé a lot. His favourite position is on the left, and with that, we break our puzzle. Our attacking triangle is upside down. Mbappe is at the high point, and the other two are in support. We don’t play with wingers. It was perhaps a mistake of the past to take great players who play in the same position,” said Campos.

Dembele has turned over a new leaf at the Camp Nou this season and has two goals from eight games across competitions so far.

Christophe Galtier provides update on Hugo Ekitike

Christophe Galtier has said that Hugo Ekitike is itching to play for PSG this season. The French forward joined the Parisians this summer but has struggled to break into the starting eleven.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Lyon game, Galtier heaped praise on Ekitike and tipped him to secure more game time in the coming days.

“He's got incredible potential. He's still getting to grips with the highest level and has needed quite a few sessions in order to find his way in games. He's improving and is itching to play. I've told him that his time will come very soon; he'll get a lot more game time shortly,” said Galtier.

Ekitike has made five appearances for the Ligue 1 giants this season but is yet to open his account.

