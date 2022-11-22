PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player says Lionel Messi needs World Cup to fulfil legacy; Arsenal defender ready to join Parisians, and more - November 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are on course to defend their Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians are atop the standings after 15 games, leading second-placed Lens (36) by five points.

Meanwhile, former Germany international Jurgen Klinsmann reckons Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup to fulfil his legacy. Elsewhere, an Arsenal defender is ready to move to Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 21, 2022:

Lionel Messi needs World Cup to fulfil legacy, says Jurgen Klinsmann

Lionel Messi is expected to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jurgen Klinsmann reckons Lionel Messi needs to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup to reach the level of Diego Maradona.

The PSG forward arrives in Qatar for the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament in imperious form. The 35-year-old has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, as relayed by PSG Talk, Klinsmann lavished praise on Messi.

“It’s insane what Messi in particular has achieved. Now it’s coming to the end of his career, and you sense it might be a last chance to win the World Cup,” said Klinsmann.

He continued:

“Any football fan will be a Messi fan. He is such a sympathetic, down-to-earth personality. You just wish him this title because it would put him on the same level as Diego Maradona in his home country. That is what we all feel for him, and I feel neutrals will be rooting for Argentina if they reached the final.”

Klinsmann added that Messi's countrymen want him to deliver the World Cup.

“I’ve been to Buenos Aires, and everybody talked about how they adore and love Messi. But they still always say: ‘He has to give us a World Cup.’ This is literally how the Argentinians are. Nothing but the title really matters to them,” said Klinsmann.

Messi is expected to start on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia as Argentina open their campaign for their first World Cup title in 36 years, third overall.

William Saliba ready to join PSG

William Saliba (left) has admirers in Paris

William Saliba is ready to return to Ligue 1 to join PSG, according to CBS Sports via The Daily Post.

The French defender has hit the ground running at Arsenal since returning from his one-season loan spell with Marseille. The 21-year-old has been an omnipresent in the first team under Mikel Arteta and is currently with his national team in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

Naija @Naija_PR PSG has set sights on William Saliba PSG has set sights on William Saliba https://t.co/Gu00r5Akql

Saliba is tied with the Gunners till 2024, but the club are already working to extend his stay. However, the Parisians are keeping a close eye on the Frenchman as well.

The Ligue 1 champions want to strengthen their backline next year, and Saliba could sort out the position for a decade. The 21-year-old is also very interested in a move to the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman has scored two goals in 17 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Parisians optimistic about signing Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan (centre) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are hoping to take Ilkay Gundogan to the Parc des Princes, according to El Nacional via Goal. The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Manchester City. He's unlikely to extend his stay at the Etihad, prompting clubs around Europe to embark on a race for his signature.

PSG are also among the pile, with manager Christophe Galtier eager to upgrade his options in the middle of the park. New sporting director Luis Campos is eager to beat the competition for Gundogan's signature. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also ready to go all out for the 32-year-old. Apart from the Ligue 1 champions, Barcelona are also monitoring Gundogan.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes