PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player says Parisians regret Lionel Messi exit; Achraf Hakimi wants Manchester City move, and more - July 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been quite active in the transfer market as they look to add more quality to their squad. The Ligue 1 champions have roped in a few new names already but remain on the hunt for more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, former Juventus striker David Trezeguet reckons the Parisians and Ligue 1 regret Lionel Messi's departure this summer. Elsewhere, full-back Achraf Hakimi wants to join Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 15, 2023:

David Trezeguet says PSG regret Lionel Messi exit

Lionel Messi left Paris this summer.

PSG and Ligue 1 regret the departure of Lionel Messi this summer, according to David Trezeguet.

The Argentinean endured a difficult two-season stay with the Ligue 1 champions, where his every move was constantly scrutinised. He was at the receiving end of boos from fans and regular criticism from pundits and left the Parisians this summer to move to Inter Miami.

Speaking on Team F, as cited by Marca, Trezeguet pointed out that France were lucky to have a player like Messi in their league.

"I think that France, in general, today with the time that has passed, is very unhappy that Messi has not continued in this team.

"A guy who gives you stature at all levels, in terms of football, in terms of image, in terms of prestige. France have rarely had a player of this stature,” said Trezeguet.

He continued:

"The criticism in France was very strong, especially from former colleagues of mine who work in television, who were very critical not of Messi but of the French football world.

"Like a great friend Thierry Henry, who is one of the most emblematic characters on television, like Dugarry, Lizarazu, guys with important influence. They defended their talent and the magic of football. It's going to take a long time for this recognition in France."

Trezeguet also gave his verdict on Messi's time with PSG, saying that he was a very important player for the club.

“Messi’s performance was extraordinary. In the end, statistics are what counts, and in the two years he was there, he showed that he was a very important player for Paris Saint-Germain," said Trezeguet.

Messi was also wanted by Barcelona this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Achraf Hakimi wants Manchester City move

Achraf Hakimi wants to join Manchester City this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Moroccan right-back remains an important figure at PSG, even though he hasn't realised his full potential with the Ligue 1 champions. The Parisians are looking to usher in a new era under new manager Luis Enrique and have Hakimi firmly in their plans.

However, City reportedly have their eyes on the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for Kyle Walker. The English full-back is close to joining Bayern Munich and has reportedly agreed verbal terms with the Bavarians.

Pep Guardiola and his recruitment have turned to Hakimi as Walker's successor and reckon the Moroccan would be a fine fit at the Etihad. PSG are likely to demand a colossal fee for the 24-year-old, but City are willing to break the bank to get their man.

Parisians willing to battle Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

Harry Kane has ignited a bidding war for his signature.

PSG are ready to go toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, according to The Independent.

With his current contract set to expire in 2024, the English forward looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Bavarians are the frontrunners to lap him up but have seen two bids for the player rejected by Spurs. However, they now face competition from the Parisians for the 29-year-old, too.

The Ligue 1 champions are keen to bring in a proven No. 9 this summer and have entered the race for Kane on Luis Enrique's behest. PSG are ready to move mountains to hand the Spanish manager a world-class striker this summer.

They're now plotting to hijack the Bundesliga champions' move for the Englishman and are willing to match Bayern's offer for Kane.