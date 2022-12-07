PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former player tips Lionel Messi to play till 40; Parisians interested in Jude Bellingham, more - December 7, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a stellar start to the season under Christophe Galtier. The French manager took charge at the Parc des Princes this summer and has enjoyed an unbeaten run so far.

Meanwhile, Columbia legend Carlos Valderrama has backed Lionel Messi to play till 40. Elsewhere, the Parisian president has said that the Ligue 1 giants are interested in Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 7, 2022:

Carlos Valderrama tips Lionel Messi to play till 40

Lionel Messi has been in a rich vein of form this season

Carlos Valderrama reckons Lionel Messi could play till 40. The Argentinean is currently 35 and continues to defy all odds. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in blistering form for PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Messi has rolled back the years with La Albiceleste at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well The 35-year-old has helped Argentina reach the quarterfinals, where they will battle Netherlands on Friday (December 9).

Speaking to Goal, as cited by PSG Talk, Valderrama said that Messi can continue playing for another half a decade if he desires.

"Messi’s already big. He is 35, not 20, and it is impossible for him to play the same as when he was 19 or 20 years old. But he can still play until he is 40 if he wants to," said Valderrama

He continued:

"What happens is that he can’t play like that (with one or two touches) because the difference is made individually, speed. He knows how to play with one touch or two touches. If he wants, he can play like that because he has a goal and a good punch, but he doesn’t like to play like that. He likes to play like in the neighborhood. That’s Messi’s style; that’s why he’s always been the best.”

Messi has registered three goals and an assist in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms PSG interest in Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Naseer Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that PSG have Jude Bellingham on their wishlist. The English midfielder has gone from strength to strength since moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The 19-year-old has been particularly impressive this season, scoring nine times and setting up three more in 22 games across competitions.

Bellingham has also caught the eye with England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and there's already a beeline for his signature. The Parisians remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements and are among the clubs on the teenager's trail.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Al-Khelaifi showered praise on Bellingham.

"Everybody wants him, I’m not going to hide it. He’s at his club, and (we have) respect, so if we want to talk to him, we’ll talk to the club first," said Al-Khelaifi.

He added:

"Amazing player, what a player. England (are) lucky to have to him, to be honest. He’s one of the best players in the tournament. (It’s) amazing, his first World Cup; he’s calm and relaxed, confident – amazing."

The Englishman is likely to be on the move next summer.

Parisians end Endrick pursuit

PSG have ended their pursuit of Endrick, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian is one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football right now, and the Parisians were previously eager to secure his signature. The Ligue 1 giants recently offered €58 million for the 16-year-old, but it was turned down by Palmeiras.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also in the race for Endrick, with Los Blancos the favourites now for his signature. PSG have now accepted defeat in the battle for the Brazilian and will move on to alternate targets.

