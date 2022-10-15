PSG Transfer News Roundup: France Football director opens up on Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or snub; former player says Kylian Mbappe wants more respect at Paris, and more - October 15, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (October 16) in an eagerly anticipated Ligue 1 clash. Christophe Galtier's men are on an unbeaten run this season with eight wins and two draws in the league from ten games.

Meanwhile, France Football director Pascal Ferre has opened up on Lionel Messi's omission from this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist. Elsewhere, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba reckons Kylian Mbappe wants more respect at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories from October 15, 2022:

Pascal Ferre opens up on Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or snub

Lionel Messi has been on a superb run of form this season.

Pascal Ferre has said that Lionel Messi's absence in the final Ballon d'Or shortlist is a gigantic event in the history of the awards. The Argentinean is a glaring miss this year, with Karim Benzema the favourite to win the award.

In a recent interview with EFE, as cited by Marca, Ferre said that 'the Ballon d'Or is Messi, and Messi is the Ballon d'Or.' He added that the 35-year-old's record will be very difficult to match.

"His record is going to be very difficult to match, he is someone who embodies the Ballon d'Or well, because he combines individual and collective performance, but also a certain idea of showmanship and longevity," said Ferre.

Ferre also added that Messi was ecstatic on winning the award for a seventh time in 2021.

"In 2019 he told me that he had forgotten the pleasure of winning it (three years after the last one), he had realised that he missed it. In 2021 I had the impression that I was talking to a child," said Ferre.

The Argentinean has eight goals and as many assists from 13 games for PSG this season.

Didier Drogba says Kylian Mbappe wants more respect at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unhappy in Paris.

Didier Drogba reckons Kylian Mbappe is yearning for more respect from the management at PSG.

The French forward has made headlines in recent days, with multiple reports claiming that he's unhappy at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old has been largely criticised due to his penchant to stir up controversy.

However, Drogba feels all Mbappe is asking for is respect. Speaking on RTL, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Ivorian said that the Ligue 1 giants have to be lenient with the player.

“I think what Mbappé is asking for is respect. Don’t forget that he is young, so the little mistakes he will make, but you still have to be lenient with him. It’s someone who represents France, who is world champion, who gave you a world cup. So at some point, you have to calm things down,” said Drogba.

Mbappe has scored 12 times in 13 games across competitions this season.

Christophe Galtier talks about tactics ahead of Le Classique

Christophe Galtier has said that there's a lot to ponder ahead of this weekend's game against Marseille. The PSG manager is preparing for his first Le Classique since taking charge this summer.

Speaking to the press, as cited by the club’s website, Galtier pointed out that he could opt for different formations to suit the tie.

"Are we going to change our organization? Are we going to change to a three-man midfield? Are we going to play a 4-4-2? Will we stay with three at the back? Obviously, there are a lot of thoughts about this, about the state of form of each other. Are we thinking about changing the organization? Yes, should we change to a four-man defense and modify what happens up top?" said Galtier.

Galtier added that he has been planning for the game based on Marseille's style of play.

“We have been thinking about this with my staff since the day after the game against Benfica. We’re thinking about what would be best for our players but also in relation to what OM is, a team that presses hard and manages to thwart the first ball out and foil the opponents," said Galtier.

The Parisians have scored 28 goals and conceded just five in ten league games this season.

