PSG Transfer News Roundup: French football pundit believes Lionel Messi has evolved this season; Parisians offer €70 million for Manchester City midfielder, and more - August 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain keen to add more quality to their ranks this summer. New manager Christophe Galtier has been tasked with guiding the Parisians to European glory and has had a perfect start to his tenure thus far.

Meanwhile, French football pundit Vincent Duluc believes Lionel Messi has evolved this season. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have offered €70 million for the signature of a Manchester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 25, 2022:

Vincent Duluc believes Lionel Messi has evolved this season

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a stellar start to the new campaign.

Vincent Duluc is impressed with Lionel Messi's performances this season. The Argentinean failed to leave a mark in his debut campaign for PSG after joining last summer, scoring just 11 times across competitions.

However, the 35-year-old is on a roll this season and has already bagged four goals in as many games across competitions and has bagged a trophy too.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Antonio Valencia, former Manchester United player on Lionel Messi: "Ask Messi how many more years he will play, if he says 3 or 4 more years, you have to say: "Well, there are the 4 Ballon d'Ors."" This via interview with @DiarioOle 🗣 Antonio Valencia, former Manchester United player on Lionel Messi: "Ask Messi how many more years he will play, if he says 3 or 4 more years, you have to say: "Well, there are the 4 Ballon d'Ors."" This via interview with @DiarioOle. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/X9wEhI3Pzi

Speaking on L'Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, Duluc said that Messi has evolved this season.

“I said Messi because not that I no longer believed in him, but I believed in him less. What we saw of Lionel Messi last season was a little painful. It’s not because, at the end of the season, he redid the stats against anyone that it was reassuring,” said Duluc.

He added:

“On the other hand, what we have been seeing for a month, all of a sudden, I say to myself: ‘Messi plays in Ligue 1; it is incredible that he plays in Ligue 1.’ Last season, there weren’t many times when I thought that to myself. There, we finally touch the player he is. So he’s not the same player as before; he has evolved; he has changed, but what a player.”

Messi's contract with PSG expires next summer, but the Ligue 1 giants have the option of an additional year.

PSG offer €70 million for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have submitted a €70 million offer for the services of Bernardo Silva, according to L'Equipe via Barca Universal.

The Ligue 1 giants are overseeing a squad revamp this summer, and the midfield has received special attention under new sporting director Luis Campos. Renato Sanches and Vitinha have been added to the squad, and the Parisians now have their eyes on Silva.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG have submitted a €70m bid to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva.



(Source: PSG have submitted a €70m bid to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 PSG have submitted a €70m bid to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva. (Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/jpCDBKVC4N

The Portuguese has been in superb form for Manchester City recently, so the Premier League giants are determined to keep hold of him.

Silva, 28, is also a target for Barcelona, who are interested in taking him to the Camp Nou. The Parisians will be hoping to win the race for his signature, but their offer is well below City’s €100 million valuation of the Portuguese.

Julian Draxler ready to leave Parisians on one condition

Julian Draxler could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes this summer.

Julian Draxler is willing to leave PSG this summer if he receives the remainder of his salary in full, according to RMC Sport via PSG Talk. The German midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Parc des Princes and is yet to feature for Galtier this season. The Parisians are eager to let him leave this summer.

However, Draxler has no plans to cut ties with the Ligue 1 giants this summer. The player’s contract expires in 2024, and he earns around €7.2 million per year. In a recent meeting, the German informed sporting director Luis Campos that he would be willing to leave if he was paid his remaining salary in full.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav