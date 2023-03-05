PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Heinze opens up on Lionel Messi future; Kylian Mbappe happy in Paris, and more - March 5, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 4-2 win over Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (March 4) in Ligue 1. Goals from Lionel Messi, Danilo Pereira and Kylian Mbappe and an own goal from Jaouen Hadjam helped Christophe Galtier’s side go 11 points clear at the top after 26 games.

Meanwhile, Newell’s Old Boys manager Gabriel Heinze has opened up on a possible return for Messi. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has said that he's happy in Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 5, 2023:

Gabriel Heinze opens up on Lionel Messi future

Lionel Messi’s future is up in the air.

Gabriel Heinze reckons only Lionel Messi should decide if he wants to return to Newell’s Old Boys.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is in the final few months of his contract with PSG. Although the Parisians are locked in talks to extend his stay, a breakthrough is yet to be reached. Barcelona and Inter Miami are also in the race to sign the 35-year-old.

Messi could also opt to return to his boyhood club, although that appears unlikely after a recent attack on a family-owned business.

Newell’s have offered their support to their prodigal son, unveiling a new flag in the player’s name at their stadium. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo recently, as cited by Football Espana, Heinze said that Messi is under no obligation to return home.

“I’m a bit embarrassed to talk about Messi. The only one who must decide whether or not to return is the person himself. Messi has to be given everything the club has, but the decisions are up to everyone. No one has an obligation to come. Leave Messi alone. May he continue to give us joy, and we will see him happy anywhere,” said Heinze.

The 35-year-old has amassed 18 goals and 16 assists in 29 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Kylian Mbappe happy at PSG

Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to hang in the balance.

Kylian Mbappe has said that he's very happy at PSG. The French forward became the club’s record goalscorer on Saturday (March 4) night, overtaking Edinson Cavani by scoring his 201st goal.

Despite only signing a new deal with the club last summer, the 24-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from Paris.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’m here to write history — in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city. It’s beautiful — but I want also collective achievements”, he added. Kylian Mbappé: “It’s a privilege to play for Paris Saint-Germain. It’s special to be PSG player as this is my city”“I’m here to write history — in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city. It’s beautiful — but I want also collective achievements”, he added. Kylian Mbappé: “It’s a privilege to play for Paris Saint-Germain. It’s special to be PSG player as this is my city” 🔴🔵⭐️ #PSG“I’m here to write history — in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city. It’s beautiful — but I want also collective achievements”, he added. https://t.co/FSjURN5nUN

It's believed that Mbappe could make a decision on his future if the French giants are knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8).

However, speaking after the win, as relayed by PSG Talk, Mbappe said that the Champions League has no bearing on his future.

“I don’t think so. If I had tied my future to the Champions League – and with no disrespect to PSG – I would have gone very far. I’m very happy here and can’t think of anything other than enjoying PSG’s heyday,” said Mbappe.

He added:

“I’m already focused on Wednesday’s game. I enjoyed with the public; it was really special. I thank all the people who stayed and applauded, but we must quickly move on. There is a big meeting waiting for us on Wednesday. We go there with a clear objective.”

Mbappe has registered 30 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Neymar ruled out of Bayern Munich tie

Neymar will not feature against Bayern Munich in midweek.

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Neymar will not be available for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich in midweek. The Brazilian picked up a knock during the thrilling 4-3 win over Lille last month and remains sidelined.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Nantes, as relayed by PSG Talk, Galtier said that the 31-year-old’s absence is a big blow for the Parisians.

"In the next two matches, we won’t have Ney available. Our block is much more compact, denser. With the absence of Ney, instead of having two midfielders, we will be with three midfielders and two attackers. To tell you that Ney’s absence is trivial, no. This is a detrimental absence for us,” said Galtier.

The Brazilian has appeared 29 times across competitions for PSG this season, registering 18 goals and 17 assists.

