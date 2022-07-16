PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gianluigi Buffon opens up on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate; Parisians complete the signing of Hugo Ekitike, and more - July 15, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) started their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Quevilly-Rouen at the Centre d’entrainement Ooredoo on Friday. A Sergio Ramos penalty and a strike from Djeidi Gassama helped Christophe Galtier register his first win as the Parisians' manager.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon has opened up on the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have completed the signature of Hugo Ekitike.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 15, 2022:

Gianluigi Buffon opens up on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Lionel Messi (left) is expected to shine for PSG next season.

Gianluigi Buffon has given his verdict on the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Argentinean started a new chapter in his professional career by joining PSG last summer.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Buffon spoke about a number of topics, including his retirement.

“I could retire at 55; I spent ten years at Parma in my first life, then 20 at Juventus. I’ve been thinking about retirement for 10 years, but I’ve always continued. I’ve had important experiences that helped me to know the world of football, but I am not sure I will remain in this world after retirement. Perhaps I could try something else,” said Buffon.

Buffon was asked to pick a side between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but refused to oblige.

“I’ve never played with Messi, so I can’t reply. I am telling you, champions are also seen inside the dressing room. You must focus on the men rather than the footballers. When people talk about the best player of all time, they should consider that football has changed and that we’re helped to perform better,” said Buffon.

He added:

“It’s unfair to question Pele, Maradona or Crujiff. If you have sportsmanship, you must be ready to admit that you’ve been the best player along with others.”

Buffon went on to reveal the top five players he has played with in his career.

“The top five Italian footballers I’ve played with are Baggio, Del Piero Totti, Pirlo and Cassano. For foreign players, I pick Thuram, Neymar, Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic,” said Buffon.

PSG complete Hugo Ekitike signing

PSG have completed the signing of Hugo Ekitike, Reims have confirmed. The French striker will move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer for a fee of around €30 million plus add-ons.

The 20-year-old was heavily courted by Newcastle United, who failed to strike a deal with the player’s agent. The Parisians eventually snooped in to get their man, but they offered less than the Magpies yet still got their man.

Speaking to I’Union, Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot confirmed that PSG have paid less than the Magpies for Ekitike.

"We didn't quite reach the sum offered by Newcastle, but Hugo Ekitike has always been respectful towards the club. We are happy to allow him to fulfil his dream,” said Caillot.

Leeds United in negotiations to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo

Leeds United are locked in talks with PSG to facilitate a move for Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to 90 Min. The Premier League side are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new season. The club have identified the 20-year-old as their number one target for the summer and are close to agreeing a €25 million deal with the Parisians.

Kalimuendo spent the last two seasons at Lens on loan at Lens and caught the eyes after scoring 12 times last season in Ligue 1. Despite his recent form, the 20-year-old is unlikely to break into Christophe Galtier’s starting XI and could be allowed to leave. Leeds remain confident of snapping up the player this summer.

