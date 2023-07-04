PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami courted Lionel Messi for 3 years; Parisians suffer Victor Osimhen blow, and more - July 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions last season. However, Christophe Galtier's side had a disappointing run in the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan co-owner Jorge Mas has said that the club have been hot on the heels of attacker Lionel Messi for three years. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a setback in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 4, 2023:

Inter Miami courted Lionel Messi for three years

Lionel Messi left PSG this summer.

Jorge Mas has said that Inter Miami secured Lionel Messi's services after a lengthy courtship.

The Argentinean left PSG this summer as a free agent to move to the MLS side. Miami won the race to sign the 35-year-old after seeing off stiff competition from Barcelona and the Middle East.

Mas told El Pais (via PSG Talk) that the American club intensely pursued Messi for the last 18 months.

"Long process. I spent three years. A year and a half very intensely. Many conversations with his father, Jorge (Messi). I saw it done at the end of May.

"David (Beckham) talked with Leo only about football issues because he was playing. I didn’t want him to feel pressured. We spoke in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, (and) Doha. … I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina,” said Mas.

He continued:

"The Apple contract was very important to close it. Conversations with Apple are going very well, and interests are aligning. If football grows in the United States, he will benefit. He is fair."

Messi's stay at the Parc des Princes was not up to his expected level.

PSG suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Parc des Princes

PSG have suffered a setback in their attempts to bring Victor Osimhen to Paris. According to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Nigerian forward is set to sign a new deal with Napoli.

The 24-year-old has been in explosive form for the reigning Serie A champions recently. Osimhen ended last season with 31 goals and five assists from 39 games across competitions, helping the side win their first league title in more than three decades.

The Parisians are looking to add more firepower to their attack following the departure of Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappe could also leave Paris this year or the next, while Neymar’s future hangs in the balance, too. The Ligue 1 champions have set their sights on Osimhen as the ideal candidate to take the team forward.

However, the Nigerian is in talks to extend his stay with Napoli. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Italian side runs till 2025, and he's likely to prolong his association with the club soon. That would be a big blow to the ambition of Parisians sporting director Luis Campos, who's pushing to bring the player to PSG.

Luis Enrique set to take charge at Parc des Princes

Luis Enrique is expected to become the next PSG manager.

Luis Enrique is all set to take charge at the Parc des Princes, according to Sky Sports. The Parisians are planning to replace Christophe Galtier form the hot seat at Paris after an underwhelming debut season.

The Ligue 1 champions have already identified Enrique as the ideal man to take the team forward. The Spanish manager is yet to take up an assignment since parting ways with La Roja after a tumultuous 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The Parisians want Enrique at the Parc des Princes and have begun negotiations to hand him the reins of the first team. Talks have progressed well, and the Spaniard is now close to taking over at Paris.

Poll : 0 votes