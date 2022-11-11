PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami director opens up on Lionel Messi links; Aurelien Tchouameni says Kylian Mbappe wanted him at Paris, and more - November 11, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their final game before the break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month. Christophe Galtier's wards next face Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (November 13) in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami director Chris Henderson has spoken about Lionel Messi's proposed move to the MLS. Elsewhere, Aurelien Tchouameni has said that Kylian Mbappe wanted him to move to Paris this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 11, 2022:

Inter Miami director opens up on Lionel Messi links

Lionel Messi has been firing on all cylinders this season.

Chris Henderson has said that Lionel Messi has the ability to impact every team and league he plays in.

The Argentinean has been in blistering form for PSG this season, but his contract runs out next summer. Inter Miami and Barcelona are among the clubs eager to lap him up on a Bosman move, but the Parisians are desperate to keep him.

Speaking recently, Henderson remained coy about the chances of Messi moving to the MLS.

“I knew Messi would come up. It’s great to be connected with amazing players and our club connected with. I don’t want to comment on someone who’s not on our roster and speculation and rumours, but he’s one of the greatest players to have ever played the game," said Henderson.

The Inter Miami director added that the 35-year-old's motivation could be a factor in his next move.

“Messi on any team in the world is going to change that team. I don’t want to speculate and talk about him on our team, but he changes every league and every team that he plays for. It comes down to what is the character of the player? What is his motivation to come to the league?" said Henderson.

He continued:

“The balance between older players in this league and younger players, it comes down to that motivation, the fitness level of the player, why he’s coming and then being able to integrate him into what you’re doing as a club and where you going.”

Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists from 18 games across competitions for PSG this season.

Kylian Mbappe wanted me at PSG, says Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni was wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni has said that Kylian Mbappe attempted to convince him to join PSG.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer and has been an instant hit at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Parisians were also eager to secure his services but failed to win the race for his signature.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Tchouameni: "Mbappé called me. He wanted to know what I was planning. He told me: 'Come on, you have to come to PSG!' But I chose Madrid long ago." 🗣️ Tchouameni: "Mbappé called me. He wanted to know what I was planning. He told me: 'Come on, you have to come to PSG!' But I chose Madrid long ago." @lequipe 🇫🇷🗣️ Tchouameni: "Mbappé called me. He wanted to know what I was planning. He told me: 'Come on, you have to come to PSG!' But I chose Madrid long ago." @lequipe https://t.co/SHtjAgsD0s

Speaking to L'Equipe, as cited by Marca, Tchouameni said that both Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe had urged him to move to Paris.

"It was a very interesting conversation with Kylian. He wanted to know what I was planning to do. I also asked him what he was planning to do. In June he decided he was going to stay and he was teasing me with (PSG defender Presnel) Kimpembe: 'Come on, you have to come too (to PSG)!' But my choice had already been made a long time ago. We laughed," said Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has appeared 18 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

Parisians battling Arsenal for N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a battle with Arsenal for the signature of N'Golo Kante, according to Sport Bild via Just Arsenal. The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea but has not signed a new deal yet. The Gunners are plotting to take him to the Emirates but face competition from the Parisians.

Christophe Galtier has enjoyed a stellar start to his tenure in Paris but desires more quality in his squad. Kante has had an injury-plagued campaign but remains one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

The Ligue 1 champions could certainly benefit from his experience and energy in the middle of the park. PSG have the finances to lure him to Paris, but the player's fitness issues add a degree of risk to any potential move.

