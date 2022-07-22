PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami hopeful of signing Lionel Messi; Manchester City midfielder opens up on rumoured move to Paris, and more - July 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium on Friday. The Parisians are coming off a 2-1 win over Kawasaki earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas is optimistic about signing Lionel Messi in the future. Elsewhere, a Manchester City midfielder has opened up on a rumoured move to the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 21, 2022:

Inter Miami hopeful of signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi struggled in his debut season in Ligue 1

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has expressed hope of signing Lionel Messi in the future. The Argentinean is tipped to move to the MLS once his stint with PSG ends. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who reportedly have an option of an additional year.

Naija @Naija_PR Inter Miami president has confirmed that David Beckham wants to sign Lionel Messi Inter Miami president has confirmed that David Beckham wants to sign Lionel Messi

However, Messi could opt to depart Paris next season owing to his recent struggles in Ligue 1. The Argentinean managed just 11 goals from 34 games across competitions last campaign. Inter Miami are dreaming of taking the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to the US should an opportunity present itself.

Speaking to Diario Sport, Mas said the club are committed to bringing the best players in the world under their roof.

“Both David Beckham and I aspire to bring the best players in the world here in Miami. Not only because of the project we're creating but also because we want to be a reference point for soccer in the United States,” said Mas.

He continued:

"When one talks about the best players in the world, Leo is obviously the best player on the planet. We hope the conditions are there for him to be here, playing with the Inter Miami jersey in the United States. We aspire to that. We hope the circumstances are favorable."

However, Mas revealed that there's no agreement in place with Messi for a possible move.

"There are no guarantees; there's no agreement in place, but I'm a very optimistic person, and I hope that Leo Messi can be part of our project in the future," said Mas.

Bernardo Silva midfielder opens up on rumoured move to Paris

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Bernardo Silva has said that he's committed to Manchester City despite rumours linking him to PSG. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly wanted by the Ligue 1 giants, who are proposing a swap deal for the player involving Neymar.

Speaking recently (as quoted by Manchester Evening News), Silva promised to give his best for as long as he plays for the Cityzens.

“Well, I'm not sure. What's really important is that I'm preparing my season as well as possible, and for as long as I play for Man City, I will give always my best. My relationship with the club, with the fans, with my teammates is fantastic, and I will always respect that,” said Silva.

Christophe Galtier opens up on his preferred setup for PSG

New Parisians manager Christophe Galtier has shed light on the 3-4-1-2 formation he has opted for in pre-season so far.

The new PSG manager has used Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as his preferred attacking trio in two pre-season games. However, only the Argentinean has found the back of the net among the three so far.

Speaking after the 2-1 friendly win over Kawasaki, as relayed by PSG Talk, Galtier said that the team needs to adapt to the formation change:

“We are playing in a new system, a 3-4-1-2, so we have to assimilate. We had a lot of imbalances and conceded too many situations on our goal. It’s a big work axis for the weeks to come to want, to be able, to have a lot of people offensively and to be able at the same time to keep the right balance,” said Galtier.

He added:

“We must try to find adjustments and compensations quickly to avoid being caught in transition situations. … There is always adaptation. There is also a reflection to work in another system while remaining very dangerous offensively.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far