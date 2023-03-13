PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami plotting to lure Lionel Messi; Parisians want Kylian Mbappe stay, and more - March 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a gripping 2-1 win over Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday (March 11) in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe scored a 90th-minute winner after Carlos Soler’s opener was cancelled by Franck Honorat.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are planning to lure Lionel Messi to the MLS with a lucrative package. Elsewhere, the Parisians want to keep Kylian Mbappe, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 12, 2023:

Inter Miami plotting to lure Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) is wanted in the MLS.

Inter Miami are hoping to win the race for Lionel Messi’s signature by offering him a lucrative pay package, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean’s PSG contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Parisians were previously eager to keep the 35-year-old at the club but could change their stance after their recent exit from the UEFA Champions League.

In such circumstances, Messi could be available on a Bosman move at the end of the season. Barcelona remain linked with a return for their prodigal son, while Miami are also keen to take him to the MLS. There have also been reports of interest from Saudi Arabia.

While the Argentinean would like to continue playing at the highest level in Europe, a meaty contract could convince him to see out his final professional years in the US. Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG want Kylian Mbappe stay

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

PSG have no intention of letting Kylian Mbappe leave this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward’s future has been the talk of the town since the Parisians’ defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek. Real Madrid remain heavily linked with the 24-year-old once again after failing in their previous attempts to secure his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said the Ligue 1 giants consider Mbappe an integral part of their project.

“PSG see Mbappe as crucial player for their project, and this has still not changed, so nothing new or fresh on this story. It’s normal to have transfer rumours like this after the Champions League fiasco for PSG, but the club consider Mbappe as crucial part of the project, so I wouldn’t read too much into the growing Real Madrid links for the time being,” wrote Romano.

Mbappe has 31 goals and eight assists in 32 games across competitions for PSG this season.

Christophe Galtier delighted with win

Christophe Galtier has expressed his delight at the hard-fought win on Saturday. PSG moved on from the disappointment of their Champions League exit by registering all three points in the league at the weekend.

Speaking after the game, the French manager said his team should have finished the game in the first half.

"The victory feels good. It's the fourth in a row in the league. It came at the end of the game, but it could have happened in the first half hour. It could also have happened in the second half when we had a lot of opportunities; we had 17 shots on goal; we had 7 or 8 chances. Brest had a good counter-attack, perhaps badly managed by us,” said Galtier.

Galtier added that the Parisians were eager to pick up a win and put the smile back on fans’ faces.

“Three days after our collective disappointment, the players were keen to come and win here, to continue our run in the league. And it's also a victory that makes our supporters feel good, who were in Munich with, I imagine, a lot of disappointment on the way back, but who were still very present tonight. And to score that second goal, to win, shows that there is unity in the group and that we all want to go for this 11th title,” said Galtier.

The Ligue 1 champions will next face Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19) in Ligue 1.

Poll : 0 votes