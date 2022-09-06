PSG Transfer News Roundup: It's not too late for Lionel Messi's Barcelona return, says former player; Parisians have long-term interest in Manchester United forward, and more - September 5, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Juventus on Tuesday in their UEFA Champions League opener. New manager Christophe Galtier will be eager to put his best foot forward in the tournament after a stellar start to his managerial reign at the club.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol reckons it's not too late for Lionel Messi to script make a Camp Nou return. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Parisians have always been interested in a Manchester United forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 5, 2022:

It's not too late for Lionel Messi's Barcelona return, says Carles Puyol

Lionel Messi is back in his element this season.

Carles Puyol believes it;s not too late for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. The Argentinean has been linked with a sensational return to his alma mater since joining PSG last summer. The 35-year-old moved to the Parc des Princes as a free agent after the Blaugrana could not extend his contract.

Messi endured a difficult start to life in Paris, prompting talks of a return to Spain. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in blistering form in his second campaign with the Parisians, scoring four times across competitions. Nevertheless, Puyol believes the Argentinean could script a Camp Nou return, especially after his Parisians contract expires next summer.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal, the Spaniard said that Messi will always be welcome at Barcelona.

“It’s not too late for a Leo Messi return. He has one year left in his contract, and many things can happen in that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo, but he will always be welcomed at Barca,” said Puyol.

Messi has registered four goals and six assists in six games across competitions so far after netting just 11 times last season.

Parisians have long-term interest in Marcus Rashford, says Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano has saidthat PSG have always been interested in Marcus Rashford this summer. The Manchester United forward was briefly linked with a move to Paris but ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford Amazing support from the first to last minute! We go again on Thursday. Amazing support from the first to last minute! We go again on Thursday. 🔴 https://t.co/0T5TESUz0w

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Parisians didn't submit any offers for the Englishman this summer.

“Despite some claims to the contrary, Tottenham have never approached Rashford this summer. PSG have always had an interest in the player, but there has never been an official offer. Rashford’s current contract expires in 2023, but Man United are relaxed because they have an option to extend the contract for another year until 2024, so more on that later,” wrote Romano.

Marcus Rashford has three goals and as many assists in six league games this season.

Christophe Galtier praised for handling of PSG superstar trio

Former France international Bixente Lizarazu has hailed Christophe Galtier’s man management at PSG. The French manager took charge of the Ligue 1 champions this summer and has had Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar firing on all cylinders.

Galtier opted to start with Neymar on the bench against Nantes, and the move turned out to be a masterstroke. Speaking on Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Lizarazu lauded Galtier for successfully managing the egos at the club.

“What is positive is Galtier’s management. He hasn’t made any mistakes. He manages egos well. Putting Neymar on the bench is a good thing because he was in the thick of it. You have to rest because he is physically fragile,” said Lizarazu.

PSG have won five of their six league games this season.

