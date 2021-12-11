PSG Transfer News Roundup: Jack Wilshere names Lionel Messi as the best player he has ever faced; Parisians ready to triple salary of AC Milan star, and more - 11th December 2021

Lionel Messi will be determined to break his Ligue 1 jinx when PSG face Monaco on Sunday. The Argentinean has managed just one goal in nine appearances in the league for the Parisians this season.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere has named Lionel Messi as the best player he has ever faced. Elsewhere, PSG are ready to triple the salary of an AC Milan midfielder to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11th December 2021.

Jack Wilshere names Lionel Messi the best player he has ever faced

Jack Wilshere has named Lionel Messi as the toughest opponent he has played against.

Jack Wilshere has named Lionel Messi as the toughest opponent he has played against. The Englishman faced Messi for the first time when Arsenal took on Barcelona at the Emirates in 2011 in a Champions League game. The Gunners won that Round of 16 clash 2-1.

Wilshere played a starring role in the victory, and was named the Man of the Match, ahead of Messi. The Englishman has now shed light on what it was like to face the 34-year-old.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Wilshere recalled being in awe of Messi ahead of the game.

“In the tunnel, I was looking at him and thinking ‘oh my God, that’s Messi’,” said Wilshere. "This was at the Emirates, the first one. I was behind Cesc (Fabregas) and Cesc and him are like best mates. So those two embraced each other and I’m just there thinking ‘wow’".

The Englishman went on to admit that Messi was the best player he has ever faced on the pitch. Wilshere also revealed the qualities of the Argentinean that make him such a daunting prospect.

"It’s his (Lionel Messi's) strength and control. He’ll show you the ball, run at you and then just nip it away, but his body in a position where you can’t get it off him unless you foul him," said Wilshere.

"He will ride the foul as well. He will ride it and get away from you. I think it’s natural talent. Yesm he’s worked on it and developed it, but I think he was born with it," continued Wilshere.

PSG ready to triple salary of Franck Kessie

PSG are ready to triple the salary of Franck Kessie.

PSG are ready to triple the salary of Franck Kessie, according to Spurs Web via Tuttomercatoweb.

The AC Milan midfielder is in the final year of his current contract. However, talks of an extension have stalled over the player's wage demands. The Parisians are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Kessie reportedly wants €9 million in annual wages, while the Rossoneri are only offering him \€6.5 million. PSG are willing to triple his current salary in a bid to win the race for his signature.

PSG willing to offload Rafinha in January

PSG are ready to offload Rafinha this winter.

PSG are ready to offload Rafinha this winter, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries this season. But even when fit, he has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's plans. The Parisians are now willing to consider his departure in January.

PSG are planning to raise funds from player sales next year. Rafinha's current deal expires in the summer of 2023. The Parisians want to offload him in January to eliminate the prospect of losing him for free.

