PSG Transfer News Roundup: Javier Saviola wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Julian Nagelamann close to Parc des Princes, and more - June 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot on Saturday (June 3). The Parisians, though, have already won the league this season.

Meanwhile, Javier Saviola wants attacker Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona. Elsewhere, former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is set to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 4, 2023:

Javier Saviola wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision regarding his next move.

Former Barcelona forward Javier Saviola wants Lionel Messi to return to the Camp Nou this summer.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is all set to leave PSG once his contract runs out at the end of this month. The 35-year-old joined the Parisians in 2021 after his contract with the Blaugrana expired. The La Liga giants failed to keep their prodigal son at the club due their financial constrains, and it's a decision that has haunted them since then.

Barcelona are eager to make amends this summer and are plotting to sign him on a Bosman move. The Parisians were hoping to extend Messi’s stay but failed to convince him to sign a new deal.

The Argentinean is yet to make decision regarding his next move, adding to speculation about his future. Apart from the Blaugrana, Inter Miami are also keen to sign the 35-year-old while the player also has an offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Saviola said that Messi’s next destination is hugely awaited.

“We are all expectant; I think we are all in the same way, waiting to see what decision he makes. He is personally evaluating it, and hopefully, yes, Barca is the club where he can retire and be happy.

"Honestly, I don’t know what his future will be; the only thing I wish is that the next team he can play for, that he is very happy, that he enjoys his last years,” said Saviola.

Messi has ended the 2022-23 season with 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions.

Julian Nagelsmann close to arriving at Parc des Princes

Julian Nagelsmann could take charge at Paris this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann is in talks to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG this summer, according to L’Equipe.

The French manager is feeling the heat at the Parc des Princes following an underwhelming season. Galtier took charge of the Parisians last summer as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino. With some of the finest attackers in world football at his disposal, the Frenchman was expected to end the club’s European duck.

However, Galtier failed to make a mark in the Champions League and barely managed to defend the Ligue 1 title. PSG are already looking for a new face to take them forward and have seemingly found their man in Nagelsmann.

The German manager is yet to take up his next project since parting ways with Bayern Munich earlier this year. He's now in talks with the Parisians regarding their managerial position, and a breakthrough is expected soon. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is likely to become his assistant.

PSG eyeing Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Relevo via PSG Talk. The French forward is set to become a free agent at the end of this month, when his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out. The Parisians are looking to rope in free agents this summer to help adhere to FFP norms and have their eyes on Thuram.

The 25-year-old has done a decent job with the Bundesliga side this season, registering 16 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes, with the Ligue 1 champions trying to convince the player to move.

However, PSG face competition from Atletico Madrid and several Italian sides for his services.

