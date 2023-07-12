PSG Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta explains Lionel Messi MLS move; Parisians want Dusan Vlahovic, and more - July 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to usher in a new era at the Parc des Princes under Luis Enrique. The Spanish manager took charge of the club earlier this month and is working to assemble a suitable squad this summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has outlined the reason for Lionel Messi's move to the MLS. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 12, 2023:

Joan Laporta explains Lionel Messi MLS move

Lionel Messi (left) left Paris this summer.

Joan Laporta has said that Lionel Messi moved to the MLS this summer, as he wanted to take a break from the constant pressure of European club football.

The Argentinean left PSG at the end of last month on a Bosman to join Inter Miami as a free agent. Barcelona were hot on the heels of their former player for a while but failed to complete a move.

Laporta told Mundo Deportivo that the Blaugrana are working on a tribute for Messi.

"The player wanted it; the father wanted it, but the rhythms are different. We didn’t want what happened last time," said Laporta.

He continued:

"He told us that he decided to join Inter Miami because he had spent very difficult seasons in Paris, where he was under a lot of pressure, while in Miami he would be calmer and could think about the national team and that, although he wanted to come to Barca, he didn’t want to spend another year like this. It’s understandable, and we’re working on a great tribute to Messi that Barca should do.”

Messi also turned down a colossal offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

PSG want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted in Paris.

PSG are stepping up their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, according to L'Equipe. The Parisians are a little light in the No. 9 position, with Kylian Mbappe's future hanging in the balance.

New manager Luis Enrique wants to bolster his options in attack and has set his sights on Vlahovic. The Serb has done well since joining Juventus last year but is looking for a fresh challenge amid reports of a fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Ligue 1 champions want him at the Parc des Princes and have established contact with the 23-year-old's entourage. Vlahovic is apparently keen to join PSG and get his career back on track. However, the French giants are yet to submit a formal offer to Juventus for the player.

Parisians willing to offload Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is yet to commit his future in Paris.

PSG are ready to offload Kylian Mbappe this summer should he continue to stall an extension, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward has already informed the club that he won't continue his stay in Paris beyond his contract, which expires next year. Real Madrid are already hot on the heels of the 24-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Parisians don't want to lose the player for free in 2024.

“PSG are adamant Mbappe won’t leave on a free next summer, but the player himself continues to indicate he wants to stay at PSG this season. It’s a bit of a power struggle, with a lot of games, and it’s all playing out in public," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"Right now PSG are just waiting on Mbappe. But if there is no breakthrough, they will actively put him on the market. Real Madrid would still prefer to wait until next summer and sign Mbappe on a free but would consider moving now if the price is right."

Jacobs also said that Mbappe has generated interest in Saudi Arabia but has no desire to move away from European football.

“Quite clearly, if it’s sky high, with wages and agent fees on top, there will be very few clubs able to afford the deal – probably only the Saudi ones, and Mbappe does not appear to have any interest in moving to the Saudi Pro League." wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“What I am told, though, is PIF dealmakers would love to take him for a year, even knowing he would then leave for Real or elsewhere. But Mbappe wants to compete in the Champions League and not take a one-season exodus from it. Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Mbappe, but neither are actively considering him.”

Mbappe has said that he wants to see off his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and leave next summer.

