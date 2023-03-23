PSG Transfer News Roundup: Jordi Alba wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Parisians not in touch with Napoli star, and more - March 23, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have endured a mixed season under Christophe Galtier. While the Ligue 1 champions are the frontrunners for the league, they have exited the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, Jordi Alba wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona next season. Elsewhere, the Parisians are in talks to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the moment. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 23, 2023:

Jordi Alba wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou

Jordi Alba reckons Lionel Messi’s proposed return to Barcelona will be good for everyone involved.

The Argentinean enjoyed a brilliant run with the Blaugrana before joining PSG in 2021. His contract expir3es at the end of the season, but the Parisians are yet to extend his stay. The situation has fuelled talk of a return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Speaking to the press, Alba admitted that Messi is settled in Paris but remains hopeful of his return to his alma mater.

“I would like him to come back, but I don’t know if he will come back. We haven’t talked about it, because he has a contract with PSG. I hope he returns. It would be good for the club and for him. He is happy in Paris. The first year he did not have a good time; it was difficult for him to adapt to life there, but I have spoken with him, and this year he has been much better,” said Alba.

Alba shared a close bond on and off the pitch with Messi during their time together at Barcelona. The Spanish left-back went on to recall his emotions on the day the Argentinean’s departure from the Camp Nou was announced.

“I had a terrible time. The day it was announced I spoke to him that morning and he told me that he was travelling from Ibiza to sign. I saw the news with my wife, and I didn’t believe it. I was perplexed for two minutes. It was hard because we have a magnificent relationship. I couldn’t believe Leo was leaving Barca,” said Alba.

Messi has enjoyed a stellar season with the Parisians and is likely to sign a new deal with the club soon.

PSG not in touch with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been in red-hot form for Napoli this season.

PSG are not in contact with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Georgian winger has been a revelation for Napoli this season and has turned heads at quite a few clubs across the continent. The 22-year-old has registered 14 goals and 16 assists in 30 appearances across competitions for the runaway Serie A leaders.

The Parisians are expected to return to the market this summer for reinforcements after a disappointing season. Kvaratskhelia has been mentioned as a target for the Ligue 1 champions. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“I’m not aware of any contact between PSG and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at this stage. They (PSG) don’t even know who is going to be their coach next season; also I’m not sure how it would work when they have Kylian Mbappe playing on the left, which is exactly where Kvaratskhelia plays,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“There are many clubs interested, but nothing is concrete now, forget about Kvaratskhelia talks in March, April or May because Napoli are only focused on the second part of the season; nothing will happen before the summer for sure.”

The Georgian’s contract with Napoli runs till 2027, so prising him away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium would be no easy feat.

Parisians willing to offload Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG are ready to offload Renato Sanches this summer, according to 90 Min. The Portuguese enjoyed a brilliant run with Lille in the 2020-21 season, helping the club win Ligue 1.

He eventually moved to the Parc des Princes last year but has endured an underwhelming campaign. The 25-year-old has managed just 20 appearances across competitions, most of which have been from the bench, and has registered two goals.

The Ligue 1 champions are not impressed with his performances and are ready to let him leave. Despite his struggles in Paris, Sanches is not short of suitors. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have their eyes on the 25-year-old. Moreover, AC Milan are also keen to take the player to Serie A.

