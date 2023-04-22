PSG Transfer News Roundup: Jordi Alba wants Lionel Messi return; Parisians planning €150 million Victor Osimhen offer, and more - April 22, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 win over Angers on Friday (April 21) at the Stade Raymond Copa in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help his team edge closer to defending their league title.

Meanwhile, Jordi Alba has reiterated his desire to see Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Parisians are contemplating a £133 million move for Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 22, 2023:

Jordi Alba wants Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi's future remains undecided.

Jordi Alba has said that Lionel Messi's touted return to Barcelona would suit him well.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG but is yet to commit his future to the club. The Parisians are working to tie him down to a new deal, with Barcelona and Inter Miami waiting to secure his services on a Bosman deal.

The Blaugrana are eager to bring their prodigal son home this summer, and there's a chance that a move could materialise at the end of the season. Speaking to Goal, Alba said that he hasn't spoken to Messi regarding a possible return to the Camp Nou.

“It is Leo's decision. Honestly, we haven't talked about this topic, but it's clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca's is always weird. In the end, if he wants to and the club wants to, it's perfect for me. He has been the player with whom I have understood the best on the pitch," said Alba.

Messi has enjoyed a superb season with the Ligue 1 champions, amassing 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions.

PSG planning £133 million Victor Osimhen offer

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are contemplating a colossal move for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Nigerian forward has been a revelation for Napoli this season, amassing 26 goals and five assists from 31 appearances across competitions. Clubs around Europe are lining up to battle for his signature this summer, with the Parisians eager to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Osimhen as both clubs look to bring in a new focal point for their attack this summer. However, the Ligue 1 champions are hoping to beat the competition for the Nigerian by moving in early for the player. PSG are even willing to match Napoli's £133 million asking price for the 24-year-old.

Christophe Galtier least pleased with second-half performance against Angers

Christophe Galtier has outlined his disappointment with PSG's performance in the second half against Angers on Friday (April 21).

The Ligue 1 champions took a 2-0 lead in the first half but were made with work after the break. The hosts threatened to ruin Galtier's night with a late goal, but the Parisians held on to seal three points.

Speaking after the game, Galtier was critical of his team's efforts after the break.

"I’m satisfied with the result and with the first half. I’m not at all satisfied with the second half. As much as we were professional towards the start of the game and in the first half, in the second half, we were very sluggish," said Galtier.

He added:

"We barely got the ball down and played, if at all, and when you’re the Paris Saint-Germain manager, you want to see your team play for the whole game. That’s twice now where we’ve really lacked consistency."

Galtier refused to be complacent in the title race but added that every win brings them closer to salvation.

"Of course, with every win, we get closer to the title, but nothing is certain yet. We’ll look at our direct competitors’ results, but obviously, every time that we win, given that we’re out in front by a certain number of points, we get closer to the title," said Galtier.

PSG next face Lorient next weekend at the Parc des Princes.

Poll : 0 votes