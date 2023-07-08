PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe backed to stay; Harry Kane unlikely to join Parisians; and more - July 8, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won Ligue 1 and Trophee Des Champions last season. However, they failed to find success in the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been back to stay in Paris for another season. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotstpur striker Harry Kane is unlikely to join the Parisians this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 8, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe backed to stay

Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris soon.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons Kylian Mbappe will stay in Paris this summer.

The French forward has kicked up a storm by announcing that he won't sign an extension to his PSG deal, which expires next year. The Parisians are willing to offload the player this summer if he refuses to extend his stay beyond next year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Ligue 1 champions are the weaker party in the entire fiasco.

"To be honest, I’m not too surprised by the tone Al-Khelaifi took because it pretty much sums up the weak position PSG have put themselves in," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"While I can understand PSG not wanting to lose Mbappe on a free transfer – no one would want to lose a player of his quality for nothing – but, equally, it reflects how desperate PSG were to tie Mbappe down and keep him out of Real Madrid’s clutches just over 12 months ago."

Johnson believes Mbappe will leave the French giants after the 2024 Olympics and backs him to join Real Madrid.

“I still stand by what I’ve said before – I see Mbappe seeing out this season at PSG and leaving after the Olympics in 2024, that’s always seemed the logical finishing point for his story in France. It’s now just a question of which side caves in first," wrote Johnson.

He added:

“I think if he was going to move to Real Madrid this summer then I’m not sure they’d have already spent as much as they have on someone like Jude Bellingham.

"I still see Mbappe playing out the next season with PSG and then Real coming back to the table for him in summer 2024, whether he’s a free agent by then or not."

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the 24-year-old for a while.

Harry Kane unlikely to join PSG

Harry Kane has admirers in Paris.

Jonathan Johnson doesn't expect Harry Kane to move to Paris this year. The English forward's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires next summer, but he's uninterested in signing a new deal.

PSG are in the market for a new No. 9 and have Kane on their agenda but face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson backs the Englishman to stay in the Premier League.

"When a player of his (Kane’s) quality is potentially on the market, you’re going to get a lot of clubs interested, including Bayern Munich, so it will be interesting to see if PSG really consider Kane as being the right profile for them," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"Personally, I don’t see PSG as being the best fit for Kane, and I’m not sure that their project will really be attractive enough to convince him. If he is to move abroad, I think the cultural change might be a bigger factor in France than it would be in Germany.

"I also still think Kane’s most likely destination will be somewhere else in the Premier League, or staying at Tottenham."

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 29-year-old.

Manuel Ugarte reveals reason behind Paris move

Manuel Ugarte has said that he joined PSG to win trophies. The Uruguayan midfielder was also wanted by Chelsea, but the Parisians wrestled him away from the Blues.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Ugarte also said that the club's fans played a part in his decision to arrive in Paris.

"Why I chose to join PSG? The size of the club, there’s also the fans. I have always loved clubs with passionate fans.

"It’s something that really counted in my choice. Most important thing for me is to be able to win big things; I want to win trophies," wrote Ugarte.

Ugarte is a part of a massive midfield revamp being attempted by sporting director Luis Campos this summer.

Poll : 0 votes