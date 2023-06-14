PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe opens up on Lionel Messi exit; Lucas Hernandez wants Paris move, and more - June 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to further invest in their squad this summer. The Ligue 1 champions failed to impress in the UEFA Champions League, so they're likely to look for solutions in the market.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe has opened up on legendary attacker Lionel Messi's exit from Paris. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez wants to join the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 14, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe opens up on Lionel Messi exit

Lionel Messi ends his stay in Paris this month.

Kylian Mbappe is unimpressed by the reaction to Lionel Messi's departure from PSG.

The Argentinean will leave the Parc des Princes this month and join MLS side Inter Miami on a Bosman move. The 35-year-old divided opinion during his stay with the Parisians and was whistled on multiple occasions this season.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe said that Messi didn't get the respect in France that he deserved.

"He’s one of greatest player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves. I don’t quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn’t get the respect he deserved in France," said Mbappe.

Barcelona were also interested in Messi, but a return to the Camp Nou didn't eventually materialise.

Lucas Hernandez wants Paris move

Lucas Hernandez has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Lucas Hernandez has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to join PSG, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The French defender's contract with the Bavarians expires in just over a year, and he's now yearning for a new challenge. The Bundesliga champions would like to keep the 27-year-old at the Allianz Arena, but he's reluctant to sign an extension.

The Parisians are in the market for a new defender this summer, with Sergio Ramos set to leave. The Ligue 1 champions have agreed to sign Milan Skriniar on a Bosman move.

However, the uncertain future of Presnel Kimpembe has forced them into the market. Hernandez has been identified as an option whom the club could sign him for €60 million this year.

PSG least pleased with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris this summer.

The Parisians are least pleased with Kylian Mbappe's recent decisions, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Frenchman opted to inform the club, via an official letter, that he won't sign an extension. Mbappe's contract with the Parisians runs out next summer, but there's an option to extend it by a year.

However, Mbappe has announced that he will not extend his association with the Ligue 1 champions beyond 2024. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the development has put Real Madrid on high alert.

"PSG intend to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if a new deal isn’t agreed. The news puts Real Madrid on red alert, although their plan has always been to move in 2024. We now have to wait and see if that changes," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“PSG are fuming with the manner in which they received the news. The letter was leaked to the media before they saw it. And there was no real need from Mbappe to write and confirm he wouldn’t be extending.

"Contractually, Mbappe had until July 31 to trigger the extension. Had he not done so, then the option would have been automatically removed on August 1."

Jacobs also said that the French giants are upset with the player and are now willing to offload him this summer.

“Mbappe has responded with a slightly different story stating he verbally told PSG he wouldn’t activate the extra year on July 15, 2022. The letter he sent on Monday also has this date on it," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“PSG are not sure yet if the letter is simply a tactic, but they are upset with the manner in which it was released and quite prepared to sell Mbappe if an offer comes in, and the player indicates he won’t extend. Mbappe is highly valued, and PSG want him to stay. Al-Khelaifi won’t tolerate any games. PSG will sell if they have to.”

Apart from Los Blancos, Mbappe has admirers in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United closely monitoring his situation.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes