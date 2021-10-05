PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe opens up about playing alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar open to playing for Brazilian side, and more - 5th October 2021

PSG has enjoyed a blistering start to the new season under Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians did stutter to a 0-2 defeat on Sunday at the hands of Rennes, but before that, they had won their opening seven games in the league.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer news from 5 October 2021.

Kylian Mbappe opens up about playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG. The Argentinean joined the Ligue 1 giants this summer on a free transfer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now part of arguably the best front three in world football alongside the Frenchman and his former colleague Neymar.

Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe, as relayed by Marca, Mbappe revealed he never expected Lionel Messi to join the Parisians. Mbappe said:

"I never imagined [Messi] coming here. He is one of the few players on whom I put a label of 'impossible for me to play with'. For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona."

The PSG star went on to heap praise on the Argentinean, revealing intricate details about playing alongside him. Mbappe claimed he was happy to do the running for Lionel Messi if required and added:

"When you have Messi on your team, you know he has to do a little less to be more lucid to score. So if you have to do it, do it. No problem, it's an established hierarchy. I agree to run when Messi is walking. No problem. He's Messi, anyway."

The Frenchman went on to reveal his decision to leave the Parisians this summer was unaffected by the arrival of Lionel Messi.

"I had already made my decision and had thought about it very well," said Mbappe.

Neymar open to playing for Brazilian side

Neymar wants to go back to Brazil and play for Flamengo once his PSG career is over.

Neymar wants to go back to Brazil and play for Flamengo once his PSG career is over, according to Caught Offside via Charla Podcast. The Brazilian recently agreed to a new long-term deal with the Parisians that will keep him at the Parc des Princes for the near future.

However, once his tryst with the Ligue 1 giants is over, Neymar wants to play for one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, according to his agent. The 29-year-old has 88 goals from 123 games for PSG but has scored just once in seven games this season.

PSG monitoring Inter Milan star

PSG are keeping a close watch on Marcelo Brozovic.

PSG are keeping a close watch on Marcelo Brozovic, according to Sempre Milan via Tuttosport. The Inter Milan midfielder is in the final year of his current contract. The Nerazzurri are reportedly working to extend his stay at the club amid interest from the Parisians.

PSG have signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others, for free this summer. The Parisians are plotting to repeat the trick with the Croatian next year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar