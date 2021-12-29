PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe opens up on teaming with Lionel Messi and Neymar; Real Madrid planning move for Parisians star, and more - 28 December 2021

PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title at the moment. The Parisians are 13 points clear at the top of the league table after 19 games.

Meanwhile, star striker Kylian Mbappe has opened up on teaming up with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are planning a move for a Parisians star

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 28th December 2021.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on teaming up with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Frenchman has teamed up with the two former Barcelona attackers at PSG this season. The Parisians kept hold of the 23-year-old Mbappe this summer despite heavy interest from Real Madrid.

PSG also brought in Lionel Messi this summer to set up a flamboyant attacking trident at the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has taken time to settle down in Paris, especially struggling to make a mark in Ligue 1. However, the Argentinean has shown signs of a budding partnership with Mbappe in attack.

The holy trinity of the PSG attack was disrupted after Neymar picked up an injury. However, that helped Mbappe build his on-field understanding with Messi. The Frenchman has set up almost all of the 34-year-old’s goals. The Argentinean has also had a hand in a few of Mbappe’s strikes.

Team Messi Forever @TMForever30 2021 was a special year for Lionel Messi🏆

Speaking at the Global Soccer Awards as relayed by PSG Talk, the Frenchman praised both Neymar and Lionel Messi.

“They are good guys, normal. They want to work to earn, as we all. They are great teammates,” said Mbappe.

“The first training session with Messi, I remember it well. He surprised me because he does everything so naturally; he can do whatever he wants on the pitch. It’s great for me to have him in my team,” said Mbappe.

Real Madrid planning move for Julian Draxler

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Julian Draxler, according to El Nacional. The German is growing frustrated at PSG after failing to nail down a place in their starting eleven.

The Parisians have reportedly put him up for sale, and Los Blancos are interested in his services. The La Liga giants have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Julian Draxler has been offered to Real Madrid over a possible move in next summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid believe the German could be an able replacement for the outgoing Gareth Bale. Draxler is behind the likes of Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in the pecking order at PSG. The Parisians want €20 million to part ways with Draxler, though.

Newcastle United plotting January loan move for Georginio Wijnaldum

Newcastle United are plotting to take former player Georginio Wijnaldum on loan in January, according to Daily Star via L’Equipe.

The Dutchman joined PSG on a free transfer this summer. However, the 31-year-old is disillusioned with the lack of chances in the French capital. Wijnaldum is looking to leave the Parisians within six months of arriving, which has alerted the Magpies.

Newcastle are already aware of the qualities of the Dutchman and believe he could help save them from relegation. However, PSG are unwilling to offload Wijnaldum.

