PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe signs new contract with Parisians; club receive blow in pursuit of Manchester United midfielder, and more - 21 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended their season on a high with a 5-0 demolition of Metz at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, while Neymar and Angel Di Maria also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has signed a new contract with the Parisians. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have received a setback in their pursuit of a Manchester United midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



See you soon the Parc!



I 5-0 It's over, the Parisians end their season in the best way possible!See you soon the Parc! #PSGFCM I 5-0 It's over, the Parisians end their season in the best way possible! 🔚 See you soon the Parc! ❤️💙#PSGFCM I 5-0 https://t.co/pmutL0aDkq

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21 May 2022:

Kylian Mbappe signs new contract with PSG

Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract with PSG till 2025, the club have confirmed. The Frenchman’s future was previously up in the air, as his last contract was set to expire this summer. Real Madrid were looking to pick him up on a Bosman move, but the Parisians have managed to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking after extending his stay at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe expressed a desire to ‘make magic in Paris.’

“I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name,” said Mbappe.

He continued:

“I would like to thank the President, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, for his trust, his understanding and his patience. I would also like to thank all the fans of Paris Saint-Germain, both in France and around the world, for their support, especially in recent months. Together, side by side and ambitious, we will make magic in Paris."

Club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi also expressed his delight at Mbappe’s decision to stay.

“Kylian's commitment to PSG represents an amazing milestone in the history of our Club, and a wonderful moment for our fans around the world. Since the day Kylian joined our family, he has achieved greatness beyond his years on every single stage. In committing to PSG, he will be the foundation of our Club’s future both on and off the field,” said Al Khelaifi.

He continued:

“I am incredibly proud and very happy – for Kylian, for our fans, and our entire PSG family worldwide – that we will continue our wonderful journey together. For our fans and our Club, the greatest chapters of our future lie ahead."

Parisians receive blow in Paul Pogba pursuit

Paul Pogba has decided to join Juventus.

PSG have received a blow in their pursuit of Paul Pogba. According to PSG Talk via La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Manchester United midfielder has decided to join Juventus this summer. The Frenchman is in the final two months of his current contract with the Red Devils and has decided to leave Old Trafford.

The Parisians were eager to add him to their roster this summer but will now have to pursue other targets. Pogba has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with the Bianconeri and will earn €10 million plus bonuses per year.

Mauricio Pochettino talks about Angel DI Maria’s legacy at Parc des Princes

Angel Di Maria will leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has paid tribute to Angel Di Maria ahead of the player’s impending exit from the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean joined PSG in 2015 and has since been one of the club’s most important players. However, he will leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent.

Speaking ahead of the game against Metz, Pochettino labelled Di Maria as one of the best in the history of the Parisians.

“Angel is, for me, an exceptional player, with an incredible career, who in seven years has achieved great things at PSG, one of the best in the history of the club,” said Pochettino.

Edited by Bhargav