PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants €240 million to leave Parisians; Kang-in Lee set to join club, and more - July 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to further upgrade their squad before the start of the new campaign. Christophe Galtier's team won the league but fared poorly in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, star striker Kylian Mbappe is willing to leave the Parisians this summer if he receives €240 million. Elsewhere, Kang-in Lee is on the cusp of arriving at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 2, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe wants €240 million to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe is ready to leave PSG this summer if the French giants pay him €240 million, according to Marca.

The French forward signed a new two-year deal with the Parisians last summer, which has the option of an additional year. However, the 24-year-old has intimated the club that he won't exercise the one-year extension.

That effectively means Mbappe could walk away as a free agent next summer, with Real Madrid plotting to lap him up. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and remain keen to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The situation has infuriated the Ligue 1 champions, who are willing to offload Mbappe this summer.

However, Mbappe has no desire to leave Paris this year, as he wants to extract all the benefits from his current contract. The 24-year-old is entitled a hefty loyalty bonus if he stays beyond the summer, while he will also earn handsome wages. The Frenchman is only willing to leave PSG this summer if the club agree to pay him his dues in full in the coming months.

However, even if the Parisians strike an agreement with Mbappe regarding a move, the club might struggle to find an able suitor this year. Real Madrid are reluctant to spend a fortune on the player this summer when he will be available for free in a year.

Instead, the Spanish giants could look to agree a pre-agreement with Mbappe at the start of 2024.

Kang-in Lee set to join Parisians

Kang-in Lee is close to arriving in Paris.

PSG are set to sign Kang-in Lee from Mallorca this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians are keen to upgrade their midfield this summer and have set their sights on the South Korean. The 22-year-old caught the eye last season, and the Ligue 1 champions have initiated contact with the La Liga side for his services.

Talks between the two parties have progressed well, and a verbal agreement is already in place. Lee has completed his medicals, and only the signing of the final contract remains. The Parisians are confident that the transfer will be completed soon.

PSG face Saudi Arabia competition for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva could be on the move this summer.

PSG face competition from Saudi Arabia for the signature of Bernardo Silva, according to The Daily Star.

The Portuguese is expected to leave Manchester City this summer, and the Parisians are looking to bring him back to Ligue 1. The Cityzens are reluctant to let him go, having bid adieu to Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

However, Silva wants to leave in search of a new challenge amid interest from the French champions. However, PSG face competition from Al-Hilal, who are ready to hand him a blockbuster contract.

The Saudi Arabian side are willing to offer the Portuguese €1 million per week to move to the Middle East. While the Parisians have no interest to get into a bidding war for Silva, they're hoping that the player will make a sporting choice regarding his next move.

