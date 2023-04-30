PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants Kolo Muani in Paris; club eyeing Aymeric Laporte, and more - April 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 30) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men are leading the title race after 32 games.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe wants his compatriot Randal Kolo Muani to join the Parisians. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in defender Aymeric Laporte.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 30, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe wants Kolo Muani in Paris

Randal Kolo Muani is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe wants Randal Kolo Muani to join him at PSG, according to Christian Falk via Sports Mole.

The Parisians are expected to invest in the squad this summer and are planning to target talented young French players. Kolo Muani fits the bill and has been a revelation since joining Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The 24-year-old has amassed 20 goals and 14 assists from 40 games across competitions, forcing top clubs across the continent to take note. The Ligue 1 champions are among his list of admirers, which includes the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Mbappe is hoping to help PSG steal a march on their rivals in the race by trying to convince his compatriot to move to Paris.

However, Kolo Muani is under a long-term contract with Frankfurt, and the Bundesliga side are likely to demand more than £100 million for his signature.

PSG eyeing Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Aymeric Laporte, according to L’Equipe via Get Football News France. The Parisians are expected to focus on their backline this summer, with Sergio Ramos likely to leave. The Spanish defender is in the final months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions but hasn’t been handed a new deal yet.

PSG are set to sign Milan Skriniar this summer on a Bosman move once his contract with Inter Milan runs out. However, the French giants are also in the market for a left-footed centre-back and have zeroed in on Laporte.

The Manchester City defender could be allowed to leave this summer. Parisians sporting director Luis Campos is planning to bring him to the Parc des Princes. Apart from Laporte, the French giants also have their eyes on Lucas Hernandez of Bayern Munich.

Thiago Motta opens up on Parisians links

Thiago Motta is among the candidates under consideration for the hot seat in Paris.

Thiago Motta is not thinking about his future at the moment. The former PSG midfielder is currently in charge of Bologna and has taken them to eighth in Serie A after 31 games.

The Italian is among the names under consideration at the Parc des Princes, with the Parisians expected to replace current boss Christophe Galtier at the end of the season.

Speaking recently, as quoted by Goal, Motta said that he's fully focussed on the ongoing season and that any decision on his future will be taken at the right time.

"We will face Juventus with a lot of determination, and we will try to give everything to walk away with something. We will talk about it (his future) at the right time. There's no rush to sit down and discuss the best solutions for everyone. Right now, my future is the next game against Juventus," said Motta.

Galtier’s failure to prevent his team’s premature exit from the Champions League might have already cost him his future with the Ligue 1 champions.

Poll : 0 votes