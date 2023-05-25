PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe will not extend stay; Parisians closing in on Lucas Hernandez, and more - May 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their upcoming game against Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men will win the league with a win.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe has decided not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 25, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe will not extend stay

Kylian Mbappe could be on his way out of Paris next year.

Kylian Mbappe has decided not to sign an extension with PSG, according to L'Equipe via Sports Mole.

The Frenchman's future has been the talk of the town for a while. The 24-year-old was close to joining Real Madrid last summer on a Bosman move but had a change of heart at the eleventh hour.

Mbappe signed a new two-year deal with the Parisians last year, with the option of an additional year. However, the player is reportedly unsettled at the Parc des Princes and has decided not to opt for the third year in his contract. As such, Mbappe could leave the French giants for free at the end of next season.

The 24-year-old reportedly felt betrayed by PSG within months of signing a new deal due to unfulfilled promises. His strained relationship with Neymar could have also contributed to his decision. The Frenchman also publicly voiced his dissatisfaction at a promotional video made by the Ligue 1 giants for the upcoming season.

Los Blancos remain attentive to his situation, but there could be a sense of deja vu with his availability on a free transfer. However, it now appears that Mbappe's time at the Parc des Princes could come to an end soon.

PSG closing in on Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have already agreed personal terms with Lucas Hernandez, according to L’Equipe via Get Football News France.

The French defender’s contract with Bayern Munich runs out in just over a year, but he's yet to sign an extension. The Parisians have moved quickly to take advantage of the situation to address a key position in defence.

The Ligue 1 champions want to sign a new left-footed centre-back to address the uncertain future of Presnel Kimpembe and have found their man in Hernandez. Sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly struck a deal with the player’s entourage.

The Bavarians are aware of this development and are offering the player a three-year deal, but the 27-year-old is eager to move to Paris. PSG now have to agree a transfer fee with the Bundesliga giants, who're likely to cash in on the player given his contract situation.

Parisians leading race for Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte is edging closer to the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are the favourites to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to Record via PSG Talk.

The Uruguayan midfielder has caught the eye with Sporting this season. He has been an omnipresent in the starting XI, registering 47 appearances across competitions and setting up a goal. His efforts have made the 22-year-old hot property ahead of the summer.

The Parisians are on his list of admirers, which also contains Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. However, the Ligue 1 champions look to have beaten the competition for his services. PSG have submitted a €60 million offer, which will trigger the player’s release clause. The Uruguayan’s contract with the Portuguese side runs till 2026, which gives the club absolute power in any negotiations.

However, Sporting are also willing to sell if a suitor matches their valuation of Ugarte, and the Parisians' offer is likely to be enough to convince them.

