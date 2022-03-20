PSG Transfer News Roundup: La Liga president wants Lionel Messi return; Sergio Ramos wants to stay, and more - 19 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to strengthen their quest for the Ligue 1 title with a win over AS Monaco on Sunday. The Parisians are currently atop the league table after 28 games, leading Marseille and Nice by a whopping 15 points.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Lionel Messi back in Spain. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos wants to stay at the Parc des Princes. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 19th March 2022:

La Liga president wants Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona.

La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Lionel Messi to return to Spain. The Argentinean has endured a difficult time since joining PSG last summer.

The 34-year-old has looked a pale shadow of his prolific self in Ligue 1. His struggles in Paris - seven goals (two in the league) across competitions - have added to speculation of his imminent return to Barcelona.

Tebas was recently asked by ESPN to name a player he would like to see in Spain other than Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The La Liga president was quick to name former Barcelona captain Messi as his preferred choice. Tebas also said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner still has two to three years of top-level football left in him.

“I think Messi has two or three years left at a really good level. Messi at 80% of what we have seen is still at the top level, so if I could see Messi back in Spain, I would be delighted. I think Messi would return to Barcelona if he came back to Spain on very different economic terms, so it would not be, in inverted commas, such a 'burden' (on Barca's finances),” said Tebas.

He continued:

"I think the marriage between Messi and Barcelona was perfect, and I think a reconciliation would generate significant financial synergies for both parties. I think it would be good on an economic level. On a sporting level, I have no idea. At the end of the day, I can't analyse that side of things or the dressing room."

Tebas went on to shed light on Mbappe’s impending arrival at Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with PSG and is expected to join Los Blancos on a free transfer at the end of the season.

“I think Mbappe is among the best players in the world, among the top two or three. He would bring a lot to LaLiga; he would help us a lot. What we must do is know how to take advantage of the possible arrival of Mbappe to keep growing the league. Everyone would want Mbappe in their division, and he would be, without any doubt, a great addition to LaLiga."

Sergio Ramos wants to stay at PSG

Sergio Ramos wants to come good at the Parc des Princes.

Sergio Ramos wants to stay and fulfill his contract with PSG, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe.

The Spaniard has struggled with fitness since joining the Parisians last summer. The 35-year-old has appeared only five times for the Ligue 1 giants so far, missing both legs of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against his former club Real Madrid.

His current contract expires next year, but he is already being linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes.

However, Ramos is determined to fight his way back into the team. The Spaniard is aware that he has not lived up to expectations in Paris. He wants to strive to get back to his best and is not looking to depart this summer. However, it is not clear whether the French giants are willing to be patient with him.

Ludovic Obraniak criticises Neymar for his work ethic

Neymar has blown hot and cold this season.

French football pundit Ludovic Obraniak has slammed Neymar for his preparation for the UEFA Champions League games against Real Madrid. The Brazilian was a mere spectator as PSG succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to be knocked out of the tournament.

Speaking on La Chaine L’Equipe, Obraniak said that Neymar doesn’t even do the minimum anymore.

"The minimum, Neymar does not even do it anymore. I tell you, the important deadlines that were coming for PSG; he did not prepare for them in the best way. Have you seen Karim Benzema? After his injury, the guy worked day and night to be fit for the game. I can tell you that Neymar did other things day and night to prepare for the game against Real," said Obraniak.

Neymar has scored just five times in 20 games across competitions, enduring one of the worst seasons of his illustrious career.

