PSG Transfer News Roundup: Leonardo says Lionel Messi is on Olympus; Juventus upgrade offer for Angel Di Maria, and more - June 17, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season. However, the Parisians faltered in the UEFA Champions League, getting knocked out against eventual winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Leonardo has heaped praise on Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Juventus have upgraded their offer for Angel Di Maria.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 17, 2022:

Leonardo says Lionel Messi is on Olympus

Lionel Messi (right) cut ties with Barcelona last summer.

Former PSG sporting director Leonardo has opened up on the Parisians’ pursuit of Lionel Messi last summer.

The Argentinean ended ties with Barcelona last summer, and the Parisians won the race to sign him on a Bosman move.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Leonardo said that Messi is on Olympus, placing him alongside Pele and Diego Maradona.

“We had thought about it a lot, yes. We had talked about it, but Messi had never thought too much about leaving Barcelona. It was the last moments before his arrival that were decisive. Afterwards, everything becomes a bit more normal but, you made Messi's only transfer in his career!” said Leonardo.

He added:

“Chronologically, there is Pele, Maradona, Messi. He is on Olympus. So when I take stock of my three years, I see a Champions League final, a semi-final, the 10th league title, seven national trophies and I signed Messi.”

Leonardo went on to reveal that Messi’s arrival at PSG was one of the two most significant moments for him.

“There are two very significant moments for me, even if I don't like to pick out the best. The first is the signing, on the same day, of [Marco] Verratti and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic (in 2012). It was no coincidence that a youngster from the Italian second division and a world football star arrived at the same time. The second is Messi. These are two huge dates,” said Leonardo.

Juventus upgrade offer for Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Juventus remain determined to secure the signature of Angel Di Maria, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the month. The Ligue 1 champions have opted not to extend his stay at the club. Di Maria is not short of options, with both the Bianconeri and Barcelona hot on his heels.

The Serie A giants had previously offered the player a two-year deal. However, with the Argentinean looking for a one-year contract, Juventus retracted their proposal.

They have now returned with a one-year offer with the option of an additional year. Di Maria is expected to make a decision this weekend.

Melisandre Gomez advises PSG to appoint Christophe Galtier

Christophe Galtier is likely to take charge at the Parc des Princes.

Journalist Melisandre Gomez has urged PSG to appoint Christophe Galtier as current manager Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement. The Argentinean's tenure at the Parc des Princes is set to come to an end soon. Galtier is the frontrunner for the hot seat in Paris.

Speaking on L’Equipe du soir, Gomez said that the Parisians must follow Bayern Munich’s example and appoint a French coach.

“[Galtier] did a great job at Saint-Etienne. Really, at OM, it was not at all the same pressures; it was not the same expectations. It just as it is not the same locker room,” said Gomez.

She continued:

“He did a good job in Lille anyway. We are doing very well, I think. And so here is the state, we say to ourselves, but why not? Why not try a French coach like Bayern often try German coaches.”

