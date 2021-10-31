PSG Transfer News Roundup: Leonardo not worried about Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 form; Parisians informed of contract demands of AC Milan midfielder, and more - 31st October 2021

Lionel Messi had to be taken off at half-time during PSG's Ligue 1 game against Lille on Saturday. The Argentinean will have to wait a while before he can break his duck in the French top flight.

Meanwhile, PSG sporting director Leonardo is not worried about Lionel Messi's scoring woes in Ligue 1. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been informed of the contract demands of an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the top PSG transfer stories as on 31st October 2021.

PSG sporting director Leonardo not worried about Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 form

PSG sporting director Leonardo has shed light on Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 form.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has shed light on Lionel Messi's form since arriving at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean has been lively on the pitch, but has so far failed to find the back of the net in five Ligue 1 games. The Parisians have not been affected by his slow start in the league, as they sit atop the league standings with a ten-point advantage.

Lionel Messi has been his usual self in the UEFA Champions League, though. The Argentinean has scored thrice in as many games in the competition for PSG, including a blistering brace against RB Leipzig to spark a comeback on matchday three. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has come under scrutiny due to his inability to hit the ground running in the French league.

Nevertheless, Leonardo remains unperturbed by Messi's barren run in Ligue 1. The PSG sporting director is confident Messi would turn things around, blaming his struggles due to his international commitments.

“Messi arrived and, with these stories of international break, spent his first two months more in the national team than in Paris. When you travel so much, it is logical that there is a muscle discomfort,” said Leonardo. “I’m not worried because I see what happens every day,” added Leonardo.

Parisians informed of contract demands of Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie's agent has informed PSG of the Ivorian midfielder's contract demands.

George Atangana, Franck Kessie's agent, has informed PSG of the Ivorian midfielder's contract demands, according to PSG Talk via journalist Alessandro Jacobone.

The Parisians are eager to bolster their midfield next year, despite bringing in Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. Kessie's current deal with AC Milan expires next summer, and he's yet to sign an extension.

The Ivorian wants a five-year deal with a net yearly salary of €10 million, with another € 2million in bonuses. Should PSG be willing to agree his demands, Kessie could arrive at the Parc des Princes next summer.

Marcelo Brozovic reluctant to extend Inter Milan stay amid PSG interest

Marcelo Brozovic has stalled contract talks with Inter Milan amid PSG interest.

Marcelo Brozovic has stalled contract talks with Inter Milan, and wants to leave the club as a free agent next summer, according to PSG Talk via Corriere dello Sport. PSG are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they plot to bring the Croatian to the Parc des Princes.

However, the report also added that the whole scenario could be a tactic to extract a better offer from the Nerazzurri. Marcelo Brozovic reportedly wants €6 million per year in wages, something the Parisians can easily afford.

Edited by Bhargav