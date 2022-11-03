PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi advised against joining Inter Miami; Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Kylian Mbappe for turning down Real Madrid, and more - November 3, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Wednesday (November 2) in the UEFA Champions League, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes. Despite the win, Christophe Galtier’s men finished second in Group H behind Benfica, who won 6-1 at Maccabi Haifa.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has advised Lionel Messi against moving to the MLS. Elsewhere, former Parisians striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed Kylian Mbappe for turning down a move to Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 3, 2022:

Simon Jordan advises Lionel Messi against joining Inter Miami

Simon Jordan has urged Lionel Messi not to join Inter Miami. The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with PSG but is yet to make a decision on his future.

The Parisians are eager to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, while Barcelona and Inter Miami are also in the hunt for the 35-year-old’s signature. Messi has been in breathtaking form this season and is heading into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month in prime shape.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordon said that moving to the MLS would paint a poor picture of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“He’s 35 years of age – two-years younger than [Cristiano] Ronaldo. If he thinks he’s still a serious footballer he’s not going to America is he? He’s a genius of a footballer and like everything, everything runs its course so I’d be disappointed to see him land at Planet Hollywood, in Beckham’s circus,” said Jordan.

He continued:

“This is arguably the world’s greatest player at a stage of his career where he should be able to perform in the elite leagues. So going to America – I don’t know what that says.”

Messi has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Kylian Mbappe for turning down Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reckons Kylian Mbappe made a mistake by turning down Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman was heavily courted by the La Liga giants for a while and looked close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, the 23-year-old performed a late U-turn to extend his contract with PSG.

Speaking to Canal Plus, as cited by Marca, Ibrahimovic accused Mbappe of losing discipline.

“Mbappe, as a person, I do not know him very well. As a player, he is fantastic. But when you lose discipline, you lose your identity. There is a reason why Zidane is Zidane. Mbappe wants to imitate him? That he starts to want to progress. Not to be satisfied,” said Ibrahimovic.

The Swede went on to warn Mbappe that a player can never be bigger than a club.

“He made the right choice for Paris not for himself. Because he put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. And the club gave him the keys for that. But you are never bigger than a club. But when a child becomes strong, he can easily earn money.”

Mbappe has scored 18 times in as many appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Chelsea tried to hijack Nordi Mukiele move to PSG

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea attempted to sign Nordi Mukiele this summer.

The Frenchman left RB Leipzig to join PSG this year but was wanted at Stamford Bridge too. The Blues wanted to bring in a new right-back and had their eyes on the 24-year-old. However, Mukiele opted to join the Parisians.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Frenchman is unlikely to leave Paris in the winter.

“Chelsea tried to hijack PSG’s deal to sign Nordi Mukiele in the summer. The Blues were keen to include Mukiele as part of the deal to let Timo Werner return to RB Leipzig. Still, Nordi decided to join PSG, and it never changed. I don’t think he will change again in January; he’s part of the PSG project, and there are no negotiations ongoing,” wrote Romano.

Mukiele has appeared 15 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

