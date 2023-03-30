PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi advised to stay; Parisians want Manchester City defender, and more - March 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Lyon on Sunday (April 2) at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men will be eager to pick up a win to continue their siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, Parisians attacker Lionel Messi has been advised to stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in a Manchester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 30, 2023:

Lionel Messi advised to stay

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form this season for club and country.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has advised Lionel Messi to extend his stay at PSG.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final few months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. The Parisians remain keen to keep the 35-year-old in Paris, while Barcelona and Inter Miami want to sign him this summer on a Bosman move.

Messi has enjoyed a brilliant season so far, getting back to his best with PSG while also helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he's yet to make a decision on his future as he continues talks for an extension with the Parisians.

Speaking to TyC Sports, as cited by Goal, Kempes said that staying in Paris would help Messi play at the 2026 World Cup.

"If he wants to play in the next World Cup, he will stay very well in France. For the Champions League, it is costing him a bit. At PSG, in three years, he will be perfect. We will also see him in the qualifiers. Little by little, we will see Messi’s physical rhythm," said Kempes.

He continued:

"There is one thing in which Messi beats everyone: he runs when he has to run. It’s not that he runs to vice. No. If he continues with this winning mentality; it will be like that. He will not arrive like now in 2022, but with his left foot, he has one hand and can put it anywhere.”

Messi has played 32 games for the French giants this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up 17.

PSG want Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Aymeric Laporte, according to Football Insider. The Spanish international is no longer first choice at Manchester City and has struggled for chances this season. The 28-year-old has appeared just 16 times across competitions this season and is expected to leave the Citizens at the end of the season.

The Parisians want to add more steel to their backline this summer and are monitoring Laporte with interest. With Sergio Ramos' future up in the air and Presnel Kimpembe also linked with a move away, the 28-year-old could provide much-needed stability to PSG's defence.

City would prefer to sell the player to an overseas club, which would work in the Parisians' favour. The reigning Premier League champions are likely to demand £40 million for his signature, though.

Parisians interested in Luka Vuskovic

PSG have submitted a bid for Luka Vuskovic, according to 90 Min. The Hajduk Split defender is under contract with the Croatian club till 2026 but could be on the move this summer. Manchester City also have their eyes on the 16-year-old and have placed an offer worth upto €12 million for the player.

However, Hajduk believe the proposal doesn’t match Vuskovic’s price tag, who's valued at €15 million. Apart from the two aforementioned clubs, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also among the 16-year-old’s admirers.

The Croatian defender has already broken into the first team at Hajduk and is a regular in the starting XI. Hajduk want a deal that would allow Vuskovic to continue his development at the club for at least another season, which is also the player’s preference.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes