PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi agrees to join Inter Miami; Chelsea want Neymar, and more - June 7, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for a vital summer ahead. The Ligue 1 champions struggled in the UEFA Champions League this season and are eying reinforcements to fulfil their European dream next campaign.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to join MLS side Inter Miami. Elsewhere, Chelsea are interested in Parisians attacker Neymar. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 7, 2023:

Lionel Messi agrees to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is set to move to the MLS.

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Inter Miami this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean’s contract with PSG runs out at the end of the month. The Parisians failed to tie him down to a new contract, so the 35-year-old will be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Barcelona are eager to bring their prodigal son home, but their financial condition makes it a challenge for a return to materialise.

Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 as a free agent to join the Ligue 1 champions. His stay at the Parc des Princes hasn’t been fruitful, but he has won two Ligue 1 titles among other silverware in France.

However, Messi has divided opinion among PSG fans, who have also resorted to whistling him during games. The Argentinean has decided to call time on his stay in France and was heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou. Recent reports also suggested that the 35-year-old wanted to rejoin his former side, but it now appears that a return is not on the cards.

Club president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi have reiterated their desire to see Messi at the Camp Nou multiple times. However, it now appears that their plans won't be fruitful this year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was also heavily courted by Inter Miami and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The MLS club have come out on top. Messi will play at Inter Miami next season, and an official announcement form the player is expected shortly.

Chelsea want Neymar

Neymar has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have contacted PSG to chalk out a move for Neymar this summer, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Brazilian forward is no longer wanted at the Parc des Princes, and the club are eager to remove his exorbitant wages from their books. The 31-year-old has blown hot and cold during his stay with the Parisians, so the Parisians are ready to move on this summer. The player is also frustrated by the constant criticism and fan behaviour at Paris and wants to leave in search of pastures anew.

The Blues are ready to offer him an escape route from PSG this summer. The London giants are planning for massive squad revamp, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentinean could be open to a reunion with Neymar over the summer as he looks to take Chelsea back to their heydays.

Marcus Thuram ready to join PSG

Marcus Thuram wants to move to the Parc des Princes.

Marcus Thuram want to move to Paris this summer, according to L’Equipe via Caught Offside.

The French forward is in the final month of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach but will not sign a new deal. He will be available on a Bosman move this summer, prompting interest from clubs across Europe. PSG are eyeing the player with interest, especially as they explore the free agent market this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions have already struck deals to bring Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio to the Parc des Princes. Thuram is also on their radar, although he is wanted by AC Milan and Inter Milan as well.

The player prefers a move to his hometown Paris and is ready to turn down advances from other suitors to make that happen. Thuram wants to team up with Kylian Mbappe at PSG and also help the club win silverware.

