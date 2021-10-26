PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi arrival caused lack of cohesion at Parc des Princes, says PSG player; Parisians eying move for German prodigy, and more - 26th October 2021

Despite Lionel Messi's struggles, PSG have managed to stay at the top of the Ligue 1 table after 11 games. The Argentinean failed to end his Ligue 1 duck, drawing a blank in Le Classique on Sunday in PSG's goalless draw at Marseille.

Meanwhile, Messi's arrival has caused a lack of cohesion in the PSG attack, according to a Parisian player. Elsewhere, PSG are eying a move for a German prodigy who plays for RB Salzburg.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th October 2021.

Lionel Messi arrival caused lack of cohesion at PSG, says Angel Di Maria

PSG have struggled to find cohesion since the arrival of Lionel Messi, says Angel Di Maria.

Angel Di Maria believes PSG have struggled to find cohesion since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made the move to the Parc des Princes this summer. However, the Argentinean has found it difficult to settle in Ligue 1 so far.

Messi and Neymar have struggled to build a partnership on the pitch since the arrival of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in Paris. It is natural for a player to take time to adjust to a new league. But the Argentinean has failed to find the back of the net in his opening four league games of a season for the first time since 2005.

In a recent interview with Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Di Maria claimed that Lionel Messi and Neymar were yet to rekindle their partnership from Barcelona. However, he is optimistic that the two players will hit it off soon.

“With Leo’s arrival, it’s harder to find that cohesion. Things are not clear yet, but they will become so. Neymar is an immense player—bit by bit he will return to a top level,” said Di Maria

Parisians eyeing move for Karim Adeyemi

PSG have identified Karim Adeyemi as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have identified Karim Adeyemi as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to PSG Talk via Sky Sports Germany.

The Parisians are desperate to keep the Frenchman at the Parc des Princes. However, with Mbappe's current deal set to expire at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 giants are aware they could lose him next summer.

PSG have already chalked out contingency plans, and want to target Adeyemi if Mbappe leaves. The 19-year-old has been in exceptional form for RB Salzburg, and could be available for €40 million. However, there's a beeline for his signature already.

PSG in talks with Antonio Rudiger

PSG are in talks with Antonio Rudiger regarding a move next summer.

PSG are in talks with Antonio Rudiger regarding a move next summer, according to PSG Talk via Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Chelsea defender's current deal runs out at the end of this season, and the Blues have so far failed to tie him down to an extension. The German defender wants to leave Stamford Bridge, with PSG eager to sign him on a free transfer.

PSG want to add another defender to their roster next summer, despite adding Sergio Ramos this year. However, Rudiger is also in contact with Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, so securing his services won't be easy.

Edited by Bhargav