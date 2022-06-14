PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi arrival made it difficult for Mauricio Pochettino; Parisians preparing new offer for Inter Milan defender, and more - June 13, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to rebuild their squad this summer. The Parisians failed to realise their dream of winning the UEFA Champions League last season and are look to make amends next campaign.

Meanwhile, Julien Laurens believes Lionel Messi's arrival last summer hurt manager Mauricio Pochettino. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are preparing a new offer for an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 13, 2022:

Julien Laurens says Lionel Messi's arrival made it difficult for Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Lionel Messi struggled to make a mark under Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi’s arrival jeopardised Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at PSG, according to ESPN’s Julien Laurens.

The 34-year-old left Barcelona last summer to arrive at the Parc des Princes on a Bosman move. However, even with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the team, Pochettino failed to deliver Champions League success.

The Parisians won Ligue 1, but it's unlikely to be enough to prevent a managerial change in Paris. Pochettino’s days are numbered, and he is likely to get the sack soon.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Laurens said that the Argentinean manager would have liked to have stayed at the club, abet in a different environment.

“It was not 50/50 mutual. I think Poch would have stayed in a different environment. It is still a hell of a squad he has, but was not really the kind of environment he likes. I don’t think he enjoyed the 18 months he had as there were so many politics, it is a hard dressing room to deal with, but he knew that before,” said Laurens.

Laurens went on to add that Messi’s arrival only added to Pochettino’s woes at Paris.

“When Messi arrived, he made it more difficult because you add so many superstars and so many egos. There was the whole Kylian Mbappe saga, will he stay or will he leave. I think Poch never really got a grip on the dressing room functioning. I think it is more the club than him, but overall I don’t think he was very happy there,” said Laurens.

Parisians preparing new offer for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are willing to offer €60 million to secure the signature of Milan Skriniar, according to Corriere dello Sera via PSG Talk.

The Inter Milan defender is a target of the Ligue 1 giants this summer as they attempt to bolster their backline. The inconsistent form of Presnel Kimpembe and the injury woes of Sergio Ramos have forced the club to look for a new defender.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Inter are still pushing on Bremer and Dybala as priority targets. Talks will continue next week. Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Inter again for Milan Skriniar, he’s top of French club list - but there’s no agreement on the fee, as of now.Inter are still pushing on Bremer and Dybala as priority targets. Talks will continue next week. Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Inter again for Milan Skriniar, he’s top of French club list - but there’s no agreement on the fee, as of now. 🔵 #transfersInter are still pushing on Bremer and Dybala as priority targets. Talks will continue next week.

New sporting director Luis Campos has set his sights on Skriniar, who has been in outstanding form lately.

The Parisians recently offered €50 million for the 27-year-old, but that was turned down by the Nerazzurri.

However, the French giants have returned with a better offer and hope that would be enough to convince the Italian giants to sell Skriniar. Inter reportedly want €70-80 million to part ways with their prized asset.

AC Milan enter race for Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca could be on his way to the San Siro.

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Gianluca Scamacca, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Sassuolo striker is a target for the Parisians this summer. Campos wants to bring in the 23-year-old to strengthen the team's attack ahead of a pivotal season.

The Rossoneri are ready to pour cold water over the French giants’ plans, though. However, Sassuolo might only allow the Italian striker to leave for €40 million, a price that is seemingly beyond Milan.

The Serie A champions are proposing a player-plus-cash deal instead as they look to lay down succession plans for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

