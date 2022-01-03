PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi asked to help keep Kylian Mbappe at Paris, club interested in Chelsea star, and more - 2 January 2022

PSG have the chance to bolster their squad this month. The Parisians brought in quite a few players in the summer of 2021 and could be tempted to repeat the trick in January.

Meanwhile, a French football pundit has urged Lionel Messi to help keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Chelsea star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from 2 January 2022.

Lionel Messi asked to help keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Tripy Makonda believes Lionel Messi could help convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

French football pundit Tripy Makonda believes Lionel Messi could help convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer to set up a superb front three alongside Neymar and the Frenchman. However, Mbappe’s current deal expires this summer.

Lionel Messi has already shown signs of a budding partnership with the Frenchman. The 34-year-old has struggled to get going at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean has failed to make a mark in Ligue 1, although he has been flawless in the Champions League.

Yet on the pitch, Lionel Messi has built an understanding with Mbappe. The Frenchman has assisted almost all of the goals the Argentinean has scored so far. Makonda believes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could now help PSG tie the 23-year-old to a new deal.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Kylian Mbappe is enjoying his partnership with Lionel Messi 🤝 Kylian Mbappe is enjoying his partnership with Lionel Messi 🤝 https://t.co/d9HOwWlI60

Speaking to L’Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, Makonda urged Lionel Messi to mentor Mbappe to convince him to stay.

“At PSG, you have to have a project that revolves around it. When he arrived, Neymar said he wanted to take Mbappé forward. We have already seen in this balance of power that it was more in aid than in crushing,” said Makonda.

“Now Messi must also say the same thing to himself. He has to say to himself: “I did what I had to do in football, it’s very good. But now I want to be in a handover where I’m going to help you up.” said Makonda.

Parisians interested in Conor Gallagher

PSG are interested in Conor Gallagher

PSG are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to The Sun. The Chelsea youngster has earned rave reviews with his performance on loan at Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old has registered six goals and three assists in 17 appearances in the Premier League. His exploits have earned the admiration of the Parisians.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea PSG target Chelsea wonderkid Conor Gallagher in shock £50million transfer after stunning season at Crystal Palace thesun.co.uk/sport/football… PSG target Chelsea wonderkid Conor Gallagher in shock £50million transfer after stunning season at Crystal Palace thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to take him to PSG. The Parisians believe Chelsea could be convinced to sell for a £50m bid. The Ligue 1 giants want to sign him this month, but are willing to wait until the summer if required.

PSG advised not to sell Mauro Icardi

Arnaud Hermant has advised PSG not to sell Mauro Icardi

French journalist Arnaud Hermant has advised PSG not to sell Mauro Icardi. The Argentinean has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this month.

Speaking on L’Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, Hermant claimed selling Icardi was not a good idea.

“I’m not sure that would be a very good idea. After that depends, if Juve offers 40 or 45 million euros, then it may be necessary to give it up. But there is another problem, is that at PSG, you may have Mbappé, Messi, Neymar, Di Maria, after behind there is no other attacker,” said Hermant.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar