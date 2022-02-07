PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backed to adapt to Ligue 1 soon; Parisians interested in Ajax star, and more - 6 February 2022

PSG will travel to the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday to face Lille in Ligue 1. The Parisians are currently atop the league standings after 22 games, while their opponents are 11th.

Meanwhile, the Parisians’ star attacker Lionel Messi has been backed to adapt to Ligue 1 soon. Elsewhere, PSG are interested in an Ajax star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 6th February 2022:

Lionel Messi backed to adapt to Ligue 1 soon

Benjamin Andre has backed Lionel Messi to adapt to French football soon.

Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre has backed Lionel Messi to adapt to French football soon. The Argentinean has cut a sorry figure since joining PSG last summer. The 34-year-old has struggled to adjust to a new league.

Messi has been his usual prolific self in the Champions League, registering five goals in as many appearances. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has managed just one goal in 12 outings in Ligue 1. He also drew a blank in his lone League Cup outing. The Argentinean had spent his entire career at Barcelona before joining the Parisians.

As such, Messi is expected to take some time to life in a new league. However, the 34-year-old is yet to see light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult first six months. His acclimatisation in Paris has taken longer than expected, although Andre has backed the Argentinean to succeed.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, the Lille midfielder pointed out that there is no doubt regarding Messi’s qualities.

“I think like any player who comes from abroad, he (Lionel Messi) needs time to adapt. We know the player; there is no doubt about his qualities,” said Andre.

“Afterward, he goes from a Spanish championship where there is certainly more space to a French championship where it is more physical. But I have no doubt that he will adapt in a very short time,” continued Andre.

PSG interested in Ajax star

PSG are interested in Ajax winger Anthony, according to PSG Talk via De Telegraaf.

The Ligue 1 giants are scouting attacking reinforcements to upgrade their squad. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria are both on the wrong side of 30, while Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to hang in the balance. The French giants believe Anthony’s arrival could help prepare them for the future.

The 21-year-old’s current contract with Ajax runs till 2025, and the Eredivisie side reportedly want €60 million for his services. The Parisians are hoping the presence of Neymar and Marquinhos can help them win the race for Anthony.

Barcelona convinced Ousmane Dembele will join the Parisians

Barcelona are convinced that Ousmane Dembele will join PSG this summer.

Barcelona are convinced that Ousmane Dembele will join PSG this summer, according to PSG Talk via Mundo Deportivo.

The Frenchman’s current contract with the Blaugrana expires at the end of the season. The 24-year-old was tipped to leave the Camp Nou in January, but a move failed to materialise.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Barcelona think Ousmane Dembele has 'already agreed to join PSG in the summer' trib.al/qP8udwB Barcelona think Ousmane Dembele has 'already agreed to join PSG in the summer' trib.al/qP8udwB

Also Read Article Continues below

The Ligue 1 giants have been linked with Dembele, along with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Parisians are the favourites to land him in the summer.

Edited by Bhargav