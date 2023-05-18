PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backed to continue with national team; Parisians urged to appoint Jose Mourinho, and more - May 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are a step away from clinching the Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier’s side are atop the league after 35 games and next face Auxerre on Sunday (May 21).

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi has been backed to continue with the national team in the near future. Elsewhere, a former player has urged the Parisians to appoint AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 18, 2023:

Lionel Messi backed to continue with national team

Lionel Messi remains eager to continue playing for the national team.

Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia has said that La Albiceleste are planning to continue building the team around Lionel Messi.

The PSG superstar guided his nation to a historic triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December and remains keen to continue with the national side. The 35-year-old’s future at the Parc des Princes remains up in the air, though, with a move to Barcelona a real possibility this summer.

There’s no speculation regarding his involvement with the national team, as he remains eager to play the Copa America next year. Speaking to Argentine media outlet Ole, Tapia said that La Albiceleste want Messi to hang around as long as possible:

“I always see him on the inside on the pitch. I want (him) to keep playing, keep enjoying. Today we see him enjoy himself, and one, who has to drive, feels happy (and) proud. He lived many not-so-good moments, where they have been very unfair to him or to that generation,” said Tapia.

He continued:

“Today that we have him, I think it was the best version of Leo that we had in this World Cup; each game, he improved. He became world champion at an age when perhaps many say, ‘Hey, your time has passed.’

"Football has these things, and we must feel proud that he has achieved this title. And we will continue to have him on the pitch. Today we already have the Copa América next year and want to continue winning things, which we all want.”

Messi will turn 39 in 2026, when Argentina will defend their World Cup title.

PSG urged to appoint Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho remains a target for PSG this summer.

PSG legend David Ginola wants the Parisians to target Jose Mourinho this summer.

The Portuguese manager has done well since taking charge of AS Roma and is among the candidates shortlisted as Christophe Galtier’s replacement at the Parc des Princes. The French manager has struggled to impress in Paris this season, and his failure in the UEFA Champions League could prove to be his bane.

PSG remain keen to hand over the keys to an able replacement at the end of the season. Speaking recently, Ginola said that Mourinho could help discipline the Parisians locker room.

“If today there is someone in the locker room who could manage to sanctify all of these talents and make sure that everything goes better, I think it’s a boy like Jose Mourinho,” said Ginola.

He added:

“Afterwards, for him, all that may be in the past, and things have passed for ten years, but in terms of image and respect, he is someone who will have the respect of his players because he won things. Wherever Jose Mourinho went, he had the respect of his players.”

Mourinho could be tempted to take over at the Parc des Princes and help the club to European glory.

Bernardo Silva remains coy about his future

Bernardo Silva (right) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Bernardo Silva has refused to open up regarding his future. The Portuguese is a target for PSG this summer, with the Parisians identifying him as a possible replacement for Messi.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding over the years for Manchester City. He gave a solid account of his abilities against Real Madrid on Wednesday (May 17), scoring a brace to help his team reach the UEFA Champions League final.

After the game, Silva told Canal+ that he remains focussed on ending the season on a high.

“The plan is to finish the season well, win the Premier League, try against Man Utd in the FA Cup final, and then Inter. After that, this summer, we’ll see what happens,” said Silva.

Silva has experience of playing in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

