PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backed to play at 2026 World Cup; Kylian Mbappe labelled best in the world, and more - March 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (March 4) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men will look for a confidence-boosting team ahead of trip to Bayern Munich for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg four days later.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister has backed Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Parisians legend Pauleta reckons Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world right now.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 2, 2023:

Lionel Messi backed to play 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi (right) recently won The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for 2022.

Alexis Mac Allister reckons Lionel Messi will be part of the Argentina squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder gained first-hand experience of the 35-year-old’s genius in La Albiceleste's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The PSG superstar inspired the team to the Holy Grail of football, picking up his second World Cup Golden Ball along the way.

Messi has expressed doubt about his involvement in the next edition of the greatest sporting spectacle on earth. However, Mac Allister is convinced that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could continue playing for a decade.

Speaking to TyC Sports, as cited by The Daily Star, the Brighton man said that Messi’s teammates are willing to do the running for him.

“He (Messi) knows that we want everything as long as he wants and can, so hopefully he can continue with us. Obviously, I see Messi in the next World Cup. I have no doubt that at 40 or 45, he will continue to be the best in the world,” said Mac Allister.

He added:

"He is very professional, you can see it; he is in perfect physical condition to continue playing calmly. And afterwards, he has everything in his head, beyond the physical he has everything in his head. We don't have any problem running for him."

Mac Allister also said he was in constant conversation with the 35-year-old on the pitch in Qatar.

“If he saw something that could improve the team or me, he would obviously tell me. I remember the game with Mexico a lot, he told me that if they pulled back a little, I would go forward to find space. On the pitch, we talked a lot,” said Mac Allister.

Messi’s contract with the Parisians runs out this summer, but the Ligue 1 champions are working to extend his stay.

Kylian Mbappe labelled best in the world

Kylian Mbappe has been indispensable for club and country of late.

Pauleta reckons Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world right now. The French forward has been in sizzling form for PSG this season and narrowly missed out on his second World Cup trophy last December. The 24-year-old also finished behind Messi in The Best FIFA Men’s Player awards.

Speaking to L’Equipe, as cited by Get Football News France, Pauleta backed Mbappe to emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We’re witnessing a phenomenon that will make his mark on history. He is the best player in the world today. Kylian can break all records and follow the same path as Messi or Ronaldo; that’s for sure. He truly is phenomenal,” said Pauleta.

Mbappe has registered 29 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

PSG shouldn’t use Neymar as a sub, says Jerome Rothen

Neymar has been in good form this season.

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen believes Neymar shouldn’t be used as a sub if he's fully fit.

The Brazilian is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich next week. The 31-year-old’s place in the starting XI has been called into question following a masterclass from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against Marseille last weekend.

However, speaking on RMC Sport as relayed by PSG Talk, Rothen stressed that Neymar remains key to his former team’s cause.

“To reduce Neymar to a substitute or luxury substitute position, I think whoever says this today (is) being definitive. I’m not saying that Neymar should not go to the bench when he is not well in his body or in his head,” said Rothen.

He added:

“But if he is 100 percent, how can we say (PSG) will do without Neymar? Under the pretext that he can’t do what Lionel Messi did on Sunday or that he can’t do PSG a favour and help the team be good? He has already done it.”

Neymar has amassed 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

