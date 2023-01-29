PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backed to play 2026 World Cup; Parisians submit Milan Skriniar offer, and more - January 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to welcome Reims to the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 29) for their next game in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men remain the favourites to win the league and are leading the pack after 19 games.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reckons Lionel Messi could play the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has said that the Parisians have submitted an offer for Milan Skriniar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 29, 2023:

Lionel Messi backed to play 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Sergio Aguero reckons Lionel Messi could play the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The PSG superstar lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping Argentina win the tournament. The 35-year-old also won the World Cup Golden Ball, finishing with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Messi has been equally influential for the Parisians this season, suggesting that he's not yet done with the game. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also been backed to continue his association with La Albiceleste.

Speaking to ESPN’s F90 program Friday, as cited by PSG Talk, Aguero said that Messi could easily feature in the grand event in three years' time.

“If he continues with this routine, I think he can easily reach (the 2026 World Cup); in the end, it’s all from the head, from the mentality. But you never know, out there; he wants to relax, and he’s tired, and you have to respect him. But for now, he enjoys himself. But taking care of yourself can … it’s three more years. In this World Cup, he showed that being physically fit can be done,” said Aguero.

The 35-year-old has appeared 21 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season, recording 13 goals and 14 assists.

PSG submit Milan Skriniar offer

Milan Skriniar is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have submitted an offer for Milan Skriniar, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Slovakian defender is in the final six months of his contract with Inter Milan and is looking to leave in the summer. The Parisians are keen to bring him to the Parc des Princes and are exploring the option of signing him on a reduced fee this month.

Writing on his website, Di Marzio said that the Ligue 1 side have offered €10 million for Skriniar, but the Nerazzurri have rejected it, as they want double that amount.

“Milan Skriniar has already signed a preliminary agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. This type of contract can be signed six months before the expiry of the current contract (30 June 2023) and will be valid starting from next July, 1st. But PSG are pushing to get the deal done now,” wrote Di Marzio.

He continued:

“A first offer has been sent to Inter in the last hours, but the Milanese team have rejected it, considering it too low. This opening bid was around 10 million euro, but Inter want PSG to double that amount in order to complete Skriniar's move in January.”

Romano added that Inter have already identified replacements for the 27-year-old:

“Meanwhile, Inter are starting to look for a substitute. The first names are LOSC Lille's Tiago Djalo and Manchester United's Victor Lindelof. Although the Portuguese is not for sale in January, while the Swedish won't leave on loan (the deal formula that Inter would like),” wrote Di Marzio.

Skriniar has registered 27 appearances across competitions for the Serie A giants this season and has set up one goal.

Malcom wants to join Parisians

Malcom has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Malcom wants to move to the Parc des Princes this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

PSG are in the market for a replacement for Pablo Sarabia, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers this month. Galtier wants to bring a new attacker to replace the Spaniard, and Malcom has been identified as a target.

The Brazilian joined FC Zenit in 2019 after a failed stint with Barcelona. He has amassed 15 goals and seven assists from 23 games across competitions for the Russian side this season, turning heads at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions are planning to hold another round of talks with Zenit regarding a possible move this month.

The player's contract runs till 2027, which gives the Russian side an advantage in negotiations. However, the Parisians are yet to submit an official bid for the 25-year-old.

