Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (October 21) at the Stade Francois Coty. New manager Christophe Galtier continued his unbeaten start to the season by securing a win over Marseille in Le Classique at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli reckons Lionel Messi is better than Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has advised Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham instead of Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 18, 2022:

Lionel Messi better than Karim Benzema, says Jorge Sampaoli

Lionel Messi has looked close to his best this season.

Jorge Sampaoli reckons Lionel Messi is better than Karim Benzema. The Argentinean was conspicuous by his absence in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or this year. The 35-year-old endured a difficult debut season with PSG but has come into his own this campaign.

Meanwhile, Benzema lifted the coveted award on Monday night following a glorious 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid. However, Sampaoli believes the award doesn't signify that the Frenchman is better than Messi.

Albiceleste News @AlbicelesteNews Sampaoli, when asked about the absence of Leo Messi in the Ballon d'Or nomination: If they always gave Messi the Ballon d'Or, it would be good for me because he has made a difference with the rest for a long time. Sampaoli, when asked about the absence of Leo Messi in the Ballon d'Or nomination: If they always gave Messi the Ballon d'Or, it would be good for me because he has made a difference with the rest for a long time. https://t.co/tK79axyGjN

Speaking recently, as relayed by TyC Sports via PSG Talk, Sampaoli said that he wouldn't mind if the award was always handed to Messi.

“If they always gave Messi the Ballon d’Or, it would be good for me because he has made a difference with the rest for a long time," said Sampaoli.

Sampaoli acknowledged that Benzema enjoyed an exceptional 2021-22 season, but Messi remains the best player in the world.

"Karim is a player who has deserved that award because he has been decisive in the success of Real Madrid. But they are two things that should not stand in the way. Leo is the best player in the world, and Karim had an amazing season," said Sampaoli.

Messi has scored eight goals and registered as many assists in 14 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool advised to target Jude Bellingham instead of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with a move away from Paris.

Frank McAvennie has advised Liverpool to move for Jude Bellingham instead of Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is reportedly unsettled at PSG and wants to leave next year. The Reds are long-term admirers of the player, with the 23-year-old having said earlier that Liverpool are his mother's favourite club.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Mbappe has little reason to leave the Parisians at the moment.

"It is a strange one, but Mbappe is in demand. He is the highest paid player at the club; he is probably the highest paid player in the world; why would you want to leave? They seem to get on well, him, Messi and Neymar. The three big ones. The manager has a hard task every day keeping the three of them happy," said McAvennie.

McAvennie added that the Reds need Bellingham more than Mbappe, as he believes Darwin Nunez would come good at Anfield.

“I think they need Jude Bellingham before they need Mbappe. I think (Darwin) Nunez will come good. It is mouth-watering, but I do not think that will happen," said McAvennie.

Mbappe has appeared 14 times for PSG this season and has scored 12 goals.

PSG suffer setback in Milan Skriniar pursuit

Milan Skriniar has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Milan Skriniar. According to Football Italia, Inter Milan are planning contract talks with the Slovakian defender.

The Serie A side's CEO Beppe Marotta recently said that the club have already prepared an offer for the player. The Nerazzurri are now planning to hold talks with the 27-year-old soon and remain confident of tying him down to a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



“As Inter CEO, I have to be confident on this deal as always”. Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Škriniar contract expiring in June: “We are optimistic and confident, but ofc it depends on Škriniar and his plans for the future”.“As Inter CEO, I have to be confident on this deal as always”. Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Škriniar contract expiring in June: “We are optimistic and confident, but ofc it depends on Škriniar and his plans for the future”. 🚨🔵 #Inter“As Inter CEO, I have to be confident on this deal as always”. https://t.co/ePXWJhnZdo

Skriniar is in the final year of his contract and was the subject of interest from the Parisians this summer.

Although a move didn't materialise, the Ligue 1 giants are expected to return for him next year, either in January or in the summer. PSG remain in the hunt for a new centre-back, but it now appears that they might have to turn their attention to alternate targets.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes