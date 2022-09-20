PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record; Carlos Soler opens up on joining Parisians, and more - September 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) enter the international break atop the Ligue 1 standings after eight games. Christophe Galtier's wards have won seven and drawn one of their league games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has broken Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record this weekend. Elsewhere, Carlos Soler has opened up on his reason for joining the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 20, 2022:

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record

Lionel Messi broke two Cristiano Ronaldo records in the last week.

Lionel Messi created history on Sunday night by surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s feat.

According to Caught Offside, the Argentinean became the player with the most non-penalty goals in the world after scoring the winner for PSG against Lyon. The 35-year-old was previously tied with the Portuguese on 671 non-penalty goals but has now moved one clear of his arch-rival.

Messi has been in blistering form for the Ligue 1 giants this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been pulling the strings in Galtier’s side and has six goals and eight assists from 11 games across competitions.

Earlier, the Argentinean became the first player to score in 18 consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League when he scored against Maccabi Haifa in midweek. The 35-year-old has now scored against 39 opponents in the premier European competition, the most in the tournament’s history and one more than Ronaldo.

Carlos Soler opens up on joining PSG

Carlos Soler arrived at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Carlos Soler has explained his decision to join PSG this summer. The Spanish midfielder moved to the Parc des Princes from Valencia in a €17 million move, with an additional €5 million in add-ons. His arrival has added more depth to Galtier’s squad.

Speaking to AS, as cited by PSG Talk, Soler said that he has joined the Parisians to fight for the UEFA Champions League.

“I have always had the ability to improve myself. I came to Paris to fight for the Champions League. These two weeks have been very good. I have met extraordinary people who help me with everything, from hotel trips to training. I am very happy," said Soler.

Soler went on to praise the magnificent atmosphere at the Parc des Princes.

"Then, playing here at the Parc des Princes with the supporters, the ultras, it’s magnificent. I made my debut against Juventus, and the atmosphere was super nice. I came to a huge club, leader in Europe, which aspires to win everything.”

Soler has appeared thrice for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions this season.

Neymar defends better than his attacking compatriots, says Bixente Lizarazu

Neymar has been in blistering form this season.

Former France international Bixente Lizarazu believes Neymar contributes the most in defence among PSG’s fabled front three. The Parisians’ attacking trio of the Brazilian, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have recently been criticised for their lack of defensive work.

However, speaking on Telefoot, as relayed by PSG Talk, Lizarazu said that Neymar has the desire and ability to help out at the back.

"He does a little more than the other two. Messi, I don’t think we’re going to ask him; he’s older. Neymar has the athletic ability to do so. He has a slightly lower position; he can come and help his partners defensively," said Lizarazu.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar's stats in Ligue 1 are ridiculous Neymar's stats in Ligue 1 are ridiculous 🔥 https://t.co/xqnufrVQ4w

However, Lizarazu warned that the Parisians could struggle against bigger teams in Europe due to their three attackers’ reluctance to contribute in defence.

"But the real subject about PSG is when it plays against big teams at the European level, is it with the three attackers, who do not defend, or sometimes they pretend to defend. It’s difficult. So know if you have to play three if you stick with it. In Ligue 1, it’s fine; in the Champions League, I’m not sure orr if at some point you have to choose to play with only two stars," said Lizarazu.

The Ligue 1 giants are yet to lose a game this season.

