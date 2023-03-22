PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to continue with national team; Parisians want Bernardo Silva, and more - March 22, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the favourites to win Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team are sitting atop the standings, seven points ahead of second-placed Marseille after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will continue his association with the national team. Elsewhere, the Parisians have set their sights on Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 22, 2023.

Lionel Messi to continue with national team

Lionel Messi fulfiled his legacy by winning the World Cup in December.

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi will continue his association with La Albiceleste.

The PSG forward guided his nation to a historic triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December. With the player set to turn 36 later this year, there are discussions regarding his long-term association with the side.

However, speaking to the press as cited by PSG Talk, Scaloni said that Messi will continue with La Albiceleste till he decides otherwise.

“Messi will continue to come until he says otherwise. I see him happy on the pitch and within the selection. The objective of continuing to play at the same level. We can win. We can lose, but let us be hard to beat. ... Now it’s going to be harder than ever because everyone is going to want to beat us,” said Scaloni.

Messi has 98 goals and 55 assists in 172 appearances for Argentina.

PSG want Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are prioritising a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, according to journalist Matteo Morretto via Caught Offside.

The Manchester City midfielder could leave the Etihad at the end of the season and wants to move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are long-term admirers of the Portuguese but are no longer in the race for his signature owing to their financial troubles. The 28-year-old is likely to cost around £70.8 million, an amount the La Liga giants cannot afford.

The Parisians are plotting to make the most of the situation. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to upgrade their midfield after another less than impressive season. Much change is expected at the club this summer, and Silva would be a welcome addition to the squad.

With 52 goals and 56 assists in 290 games for City across competitions, the 28-year-old has the expertise and experience to help PSG achieve their goals.

Parisians advised to appoint Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is among the options to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes.

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen reckons the club should turn to Jose Mourinho if they want to replace Christophe Galtier.

The French manager is under considerable pressure at the Parc des Princes after faltering in the UEFA Champions League. Galtier’s team remain on course to win Ligue 1 but have exited the Coupe de France.

Speaking on RMC Sport, as cited by PSG Talk, Rothen pointed out that Mourinho’s impressive CV makes him an ideal choice for his former side.

“First of all, I am not asking that Christophe Galtier be removed from office. But if this is the choice decided by the Parisian leaders, in fact I think that we should not look any further than Jose Mourinho. He is a tough coach, a coach who has won and who has had a lot of experience. He will be respected by all the players in the locker room,” said Rothen.

He continued:

“Apart from Tottenham, where it was not an easy mission and where he did not win a title, all the clubs where he went have won titles. I mean all the clubs, including recently. What I like about Jose Mourinho is that he is a f–king passionate footballer. Sorry to say it like that, because that is missing. We are good men or not; people are not going to be shocked by that.”

Rothen added that Mourinho's passionate side would appeal to fans who hold the club close to their hearts.

“I am convinced that he will manage to move this club and give it a good direction. With all the experience he has and because he is a passionate person, I am convinced that he will wake up a large part of the people who are passionate about Paris Saint-Germain and who are asleep today and say nothing more,” said Rothen.

Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma and helped them win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

