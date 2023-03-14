PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi contract talks on hold; Parisians identify 2 targets, and more - March 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 27 games. Christophe Galtier’s men next face Rennes in the league at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19).

Meanwhile, the Parisians have put contract talks with Lionel Messi on hold amid fears of fresh UEFA Champions League sanctions. Elsewhere, the French giants have identified two targets for the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 13, 2023:

Lionel Messi contract talks on hold

Lionel Messi’s future remains up in the air.

PSG have put a pause on their contract talks with Lionel Messi as they wait to find if they will face further Champions League sanctions, The Mirror reports.

The Argentinean’s contract with the Parisians expires this summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Barcelona and Inter Miami are planning to fight for his signature at the end of the season, while the Parisians also want to keep him at the club.

However, PSG’s plans have taken a beating amid worries that they could be further sanctioned due to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play breaches. The French giants have already paid €10 million in fines and have another fine of €45 million suspended. They could be further punished unless they address their finances. With Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos among the highest paid players at the club, their extension is likely to cause further trouble on the books.

As such, the Parisians have put talks with both players on hold. The club will await final decisions regarding the situation before making a call on whether to go ahead with the extensions.

PSG identify two targets

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes

PSG have identified Bernardo Silva and Ousmane Dembele as two targets for the summer, according to Les Parisians via ESPN.

The Ligue 1 champions are planning a squad revamp this summer after faltering once again in the Champions League this season. Silva wants to leave Manchester City and prefers a move to Barcelona. However, with the Blaugrana unlikely to arrange funds for a €65 million deal, the Parisians could be his only option.

The French giants also have their eyes on Dembele to replace Neymar should the Brazilian leave at the end of the season. The 31-year-old remains an enigma for PSG, and they're reportedly ready to show him the door.

Dembele was heavily linked with the Parisians last summer before opting to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. However, he could be available this summer, with Barcelona willing to sanction a deal if his €50 million release clause is met.

Habib Beye slams Parisians for Thomas Tuchel decision

Thomas Tuchel is waiting for his next assignment in football.

French football pundit Habib Beye reckons PSG were wrong to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

The German football manager was in charge at the Parc des Princes for two and a half seasons, reaching the Champions League final. However, he was relieved from his duties after a strained relationship with the club hierarchy in December 2020.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Beye said that Tuchel deserved to be handed absolute power at the Parc des Princes.

“The project should not be (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe and (Marco) Verratti. It’s empowering a coach. When Tuchel started to have this power, it was taken from him. Leonardo wanted to establish his authority,” said Beyes.

He added:

“Who decides the team today? We haven’t given anyone the power to question Messi. In this case, you can bring any coach; it will not work … The coach must make strong choices in a very demanding competition. (Jurgen) Klopp and (Pep) Guardiola have that power.”

Tuchel eventually joined Chelsea later that season and won the Champions League with them.

